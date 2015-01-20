(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Decisions announced on 16
January by
China's securities and banking regulatory commissions to curb
margin lending and
better regulate entrusted lending, highlight some of the risks
related to
corporate governance in the country's financial sector, says
Fitch Ratings.
In particular, the decision by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC)
to fine 12 brokers for violations of margin lending rules and
impose a
three-month ban on opening new margin accounts for three brokers
indicates that
even where regulations are in place, they may not be strictly
adhered to by
market participants, including market leaders.
There has been substantial growth in margin lending since it was
first allowed
by the CSRC in 2010. Following an increase in excess of CNY700bn
since June
2014, the margin balance reached CNY1.1trn as of 16 January.
This rapid rate of
growth flags a potential source of unexpected credit and
operational risks to
securities firms operating in an underdeveloped market where
regulations are
evolving. This is especially the case as the Chinese brokerage
industry has yet
to prove capable of managing the effects of acute stress to some
margin
borrowers that would be brought on by a period of extreme market
volatility.
The development of securities (margin) financing, is a natural
evolution toward
a deeper capital market. However, with limited experience and
weak corporate
governance, the business could overly stretch securities firms'
funding and
capital in a relatively short period of time. Margin finance now
accounts for
10-15% of leading securities firms' revenues, while its rapid
growth has also
led to a marked increase in brokers' leverage.
As such, though the CSRC curbs come at the expense of securities
firms' revenue
growth, it may protect brokers against potential systemic losses
resulting from
a sharp and sustained market correction.
The CSRC decision also has implications for banks. Brokers' risk
profiles can be
highly correlated with that of banks owing to their reliance on
wholesale
funding from banks and involvement in managing bank-consigned
wealth management
products.
For banks, the CSRC decision is negative for share prices in the
short term as
they are among the top investments for margin borrowers. Tighter
monitoring over
margin lending may also raise asset quality risks if an abrupt
equity market
correction exposes risks and accelerates the surfacing of bad
debts. However,
the medium-term credit impact should be limited with the curbs
having only a
neutral or slightly negative effect on earnings.
As part of the broader curbs on margin lending, the China
Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) has also initiated a draft consultation over
the management of
entrusted loans at commercial banks. Fitch estimates that
entrusted loans, which
are off balance sheet and organised by an agent bank between a
borrower and
lender, amount to CNY11trn as of December 2014. The agency also
highlights that
some of these entrusted loans may have been invested in the
stock market, where
short-term risks will have risen on recent volatility. However,
it is unclear
how much of these entrusted loans have been invested in equities
and/or wealth
management products.
According to the CBRC draft, entrusted loans should be clearly
defined as a
commission-based agency business to commercial banks only, and
that banks should
not assume any credit risks relating to these loans. Further,
the draft
stipulates that entrusted loans should properly state the source
of funding and
that loan proceeds should be used in policy-supported areas and
are restricted
from use for investments in bonds, derivatives, stocks, wealth
management
products or restricted projects/industries.
In the longer term, more robust regulations and strict adherence
to these
regulations by market participants should limit leverage in the
financial
system. Clear segregation of risks should also improve
information disclosure
over some of these fast growing asset classes in China.
Contacts:
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7601
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.