(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Insight Liquid ABS
Fund a Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'AAA' and a Fund Volatility
Rating of 'V2'.
The fund is due to launch on 21 January 2015, and will be
managed by Insight
Investment Management Ltd (Insight). The rating of the fund is
based on an
assessment of its investment guidelines and the model portfolio
provided by
Insight.
The Fund Credit Quality Rating reflects our expectations of the
portfolio's
credit quality and rating distribution. The rating also
recognises the
investment advisor's capabilities and resources in managing
asset-backed
securities (ABS).
The Fund Volatility Rating reflects the fund's low sensitivity
to interest rate
risk, but also the potential for higher spread risk given the
fund's expected
weighted average life (WAL) profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Credit Quality
The fund's expected composition meets Fitch's criteria for a
'AAA' Fund Credit
Quality Rating. The weighted average rating factor of the model
portfolio is
0.24, well within the range for a 'AAA' Fund Credit Quality
Rating.
The fund's model portfolio is concentrated in 'AAA' rated
securities (84%). The
fund's investment guidelines contain a minimum 'AA-' rating on
individual
securities, based on Insight's methodology for the fund, which
takes the highest
rating of the three major international credit rating agencies.
The model
portfolio is well diversified, across over 100 positions and
over 60 issuers.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risks
The fund is expected to have a fairly low exposure to interest
rate risk given
the investment in ABS securities (which are typically floating
with a
three-month reset). The model portfolio has an interest rate
duration of 49
days. Investment guidelines limit duration to +1.5 years against
the fund's
benchmark, 3M GBP LIBOR.
The fund's investment guidelines allow for a maximum portfolio
WAL of five
years, with no limit on the WAL of individual ABS securities.
The WAL of the
model portfolio is two years. Fitch has calculated a market risk
factor, which
implies a 'V1' Fund Volatility Rating, based on the model
portfolio provided.
However, Fitch has decided to assign a 'V2' Fund Volatility
Rating to account
for the potential for greater spread risk and longer WAL profile
compared with
that of other 'V1'-rated funds. The possibility of extension
risk has also been
considered when assigning the 'V2' Fund Volatility Rating.
The fund will hedge underlying investments to GBP via forward
contracts, with a
+/- 0.25% of net asset value tolerance allowance. The fund will
not utilise
leverage.
Advisor
Insight was established in 2002, and is one of 13 specialist
asset managers
owned by Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Stable/F1+). Insight
managed GBP318.5bn of
assets as of end-3Q14, and the secured finance/ABS team managed
GBP5.8bn as of
end-October 2014. Fitch considers Insight to be suitably
qualified, competent,
and capable of managing the fund.
Fund Profile
The fund will seek to achieve its investment objective through
investment in a
portfolio of ABS securities, and aims to outperform 3M GBP LIBOR
by 0.5% per
annum. The fund will invest across several ABS sectors,
primarily prime RMBS,
but also including autos, credit cards, buy-to-let, CMBS and
CLOs. The focus
will be on European ABS, primarily the UK and Dutch, although
there will be
small allocations expected to the US and Australia.
The fund will have daily dealing with a T+4 day settlement
period. Potential
liquidity risk within the fund relating to ABS is partially
compensated by a
structural balance to the Insight ILF GBP Liquidity Fund
('AAAmmf'), expected to
be between 5% and 10% of fund assets. Furthermore, the
prospectus allows
redemptions to be halted at the discretion of the board if they
exceed 10% on a
given day. Nonetheless, fund liquidity will be somewhat reliant
on the secondary
ABS market, which may become limited during stressed market
conditions.
When launched, the fund will be a sub-fund of the existing
Ireland domiciled
ICVC Insight Global Funds II plc, which currently contains 10
sub-funds,
including an ABS-based fund launched in 2007, the Insight Libor
Plus Fund. The
fund has received regulatory approval from the Central Bank of
Ireland and will
be UCITS-compliant.
The fund is expected to launch with seed capital of around
GBP500m of assets. If
this is achieved, Fitch expects the fund to deploy investments
within a fairly
short time period to achieve a credit and market risk profile
broadly consistent
with that of the model portfolio provided.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings
guidelines, see the
criteria referenced below.
Fitch will consider downgrading the Fund Credit Quality Rating
if the fund's
credit profile is materially lower than that expected over time,
and will
consider downgrading the Fund Volatility Rating if the fund's
WAL profile and
exposure to interest rate risk and/or spread risk is materially
greater than
expected over time.
To maintain the fund ratings, the fund's administrator, Northern
Trust
International Fund Administration Services, will provide Fitch
with monthly
information, including details of the portfolio's holdings,
credit quality, and
WAL profile, among other information. Fitch's rating criteria
acknowledge that
there will be a period of ramping up the fund, and Fitch will
conduct a full
review of the fund after six months in addition to its monthly
surveillance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+ 44 203 530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+ 44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Insight.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria", dated
12 December 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.