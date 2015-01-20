(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russian leasing
companies Europlan
CJSC (BB), Carcade LLC (BB-) and Baltic Leasing OJSC (BaltLease;
B+) to Negative
from Stable. The companies' ratings have been affirmed. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's expectation that the sharp
deterioration in
the Russian operating environment will negatively impact the
companies' credit
profiles in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The revision of the Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectation that
economic
recession, significantly increased funding costs, declining car
sales and rising
inflation will weigh on the companies' credit profiles. At the
same time, the
affirmation of the companies' ratings reflects their moderate
resilience to the
weaker operating environment, as financial metrics are currently
reasonable.
The companies are the leading private leasing companies in
Russia. Europlan and
Carcade are pure retail, predominantly autoleasing companies
(passenger cars,
trucks and light commercial vehicles (LCV) made up 79% to 92% of
their lease
books at end-1H14), while BaltLease has a more diversified,
albeit less liquid
lease book (passenger cars, trucks and LCV made up only 45% of
the lease book at
end-1H14, with the remainder represented by special-purpose
equipment).
Asset quality metrics have been reasonable to date, with credit
losses after
collateral foreclosures not exceeding 1% for each of the
companies in 1H14. The
companies mainly target the SME segment, which in Fitch's view
is likely to be
more vulnerable to an economic downturn. Default rates
(probability of default
on leases) at Europlan and Carcade reached 24% and 18% during
the 2008-2009
crisis, but robust collateral coverage (all companies require a
down-payment of
around 25%) underpins the recovery process, resulting in
moderate final losses
at 3.8% and 5.7%, respectively.
The companies are predominantly bank funded. Refinancing risk
arises due to the
current stress and greater risk aversion in the Russian banking
system. However,
this is mitigated by the short tenors of lease books, which
largely match
funding maturities. Nonetheless, a sharp deleveraging scenario
could
significantly undermine company franchises and weaken
performance. Europlan and
Carcade have diversified bank loan portfolios, but are more
dependent on market
funding than BaltLease, which at end-1H14 raised 56% of its
liabilities from
banks affiliated to Otkrytie group.
The historically high profitability of the leasing sector
contracted in 2014 due
to competitive pressure from state-owned companies and large
banks. Net income
divided by average earning assets softened at Europlan and
Carcade to a still
reasonable 3.2% and 2.4% in 1H14 from 3.9% and 4% in 2013.
BaltLease's ratio was
a still solid 4.3% in 1H14. However, Fitch expects some further
deterioration in
performance due to (i) the adverse economic environment in
Russia, which will
probably result in higher default rates; (ii) declining car
sales, which will
likely restrict volumes in the high-yielding retail business;
and (iii) more
expensive funding.
Capitalisaiton is generally satisfactory, albeit somewhat
stronger at Europlan
and Carcade (debt-to-equity ratios of 4.6x and 5.2x,
respectively, at end-1H14)
compared with BaltLease (6.5x). Leasing companies' capital
adequacy is not
regulated in Russia, but funding covenants set maximum
debt-to-equity ratios at
6x for Europlan and Carcade and 9x for BaltLease. Each of the
companies can
sustain moderate losses without breaching these covenants, in
particular in
light of potential deleveraging.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The companies could be downgraded if (i) the weaker operating
environment
translates into significant deterioration of their financial
metrics; or (ii)
prospects for Russia's economy and macroeconomic stability
weaken further beyond
Fitch's current expectations. The ratings could stabilise at
current levels if
the Russian economy performs better than currently anticipated
and the
companies' performance remains sound.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
RATINGS
Senior debt ratings are currently aligned with the companies'
IDRs and National
ratings. The ratings could be downgraded in case of a lowering
of the
IDRs/National ratings, or a marked increase in the proportion of
pledged assets,
potentially resulting in lower recoveries for the unsecured
senior creditors in
a default scenario. At end-1H14, Europlan and BaltLease had
pledged around 60%
of net investments in leases, compared with 32% at Carcade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Europlan
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs): affirmed at
'BB'; Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'
Carcade
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)'
BaltLease
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B';
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Baltic Leasing LLC
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Contacts
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (Europlan, Carcade)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Ruslan Bulatov (BaltLease)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11
December 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
