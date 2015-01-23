(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russia's
Altai Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BB+', National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and
National Rating are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Altai's satisfactory budgetary
performance, sound
liquidity and low debt. The ratings also take into account the
modest size of
the region's economy and a worsening economic outlook for Russia
in 2015-2016.
Fitch expects Altai to continue with its prudent fiscal
management and maintain
a stable budgetary performance, with operating surpluses of
8%-10% in 2015-2016.
We estimate that the region's deficit before debt variation is
unlikely to have
exceeded 1% of total revenue in 2014 (2013: deficit 0.3%).
Nonetheless, the region's budget is likely to be under pressure
in the medium
term due to a deteriorating economic environment in Russia. The
region is
budgeting for a widening of deficit for 2015-2016 to 4%-6% of
total revenue.
The region is net cash-positive since 2009, with cash reserves
stable at RUB4bn
at end-2014, according to the administration's pre-closing
financial statements.
Its adequate cash position will offset the region's budgeted
2015 deficit and
provide a buffer against diminishing liquidity in the Russian
capital markets.
Fitch expects the region to maintain its low debt position in
the medium term.
Subsidised budget loans from the federal government remain the
sole debt
instruments since 2012, with final maturities in 2017. Despite
having increased
to RUB2bn in 2014 from RUB1.4bn a year earlier, Altai's debt is
low by national
and international standards, representing less than 3% of
expected 2014 current
revenue.
Altai's contingent liabilities are limited to a single
outstanding guarantee and
the low indebtedness of its public-sector companies. In Fitch's
view, the
administration's oversight of its public sector companies is
adequate, limiting
the region's exposure to contingent risk.
The region's administration expects economic growth of 2%-4% per
year in
2015-2017, which in Fitch's view may be optimistic, given
expected recession in
Russia for 2015-2016. Altai's GRP, according to the
administration's preliminary
estimates, expanded 0.9% in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from significant deterioration in the
operating
performance, coupled with a radical increase in the region's
total risk.
Positive rating action is unlikely in our base line scenario,
considering the
worsened economic environment and low prospects for a swift
recovery in Russia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 908 72 03
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
