(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Chile's robust, flexible
fiscal and
macroeconomic policy frameworks are an important buffer against
falling copper
prices, Fitch Ratings says.
Low public debt and significant resources in its stabilisation
funds also
underpin shock-absorption capacity. But lower copper prices
present downside
risks to investment and growth, and highlight structural
challenges, including
the economy's narrow base.
Chile's commodity dependence is more evident in its external
accounts (copper
made up 51% of exports in 2014) than its fiscal accounts. The
fiscal framework
buffers spending from cyclical swings in copper prices by basing
budgets on a
long-term copper price estimate, USD3.07/pound in the 2015
budget.
Borrowing needs will increase with copper prices below this
level, but the
impact will be limited by copper's reduced share in fiscal
revenues (8% in 2014,
down from 29% in 2007). The sovereign is well positioned to meet
extra financing
needs, with significant cash on hand after December's
USD2bn-equivalent global
bond issuance, or through additional issuance in the local
capital market.
Low projected deficits and public debt (15% of GDP in 2014)
relative to 'A' and
'AA' rated peers should keep public finances a key credit
strength. But
stabilisation of copper prices at lower levels would mean
reduction of the
long-term copper price estimate in future budgets, requiring
greater
consolidation efforts to reach a structural balance by 2018. The
structural
deficit target for 2015 is 1.1% of GDP, up from 0.9% in 2014 to
allow for
capital spending-based stimulus.
The macroeconomic policy framework also underscores the
economy's
shock-absorption capacity. A flexible exchange rate allowed the
peso to
depreciate by around 15% over 2014, improving external accounts
by reducing
imports and supporting non-mining exports. This, along with a
reduction in oil
prices, reduced the current account deficit to around 1% of GDP
in 2014 from
3.4% in 2013.
Net exports made a large contribution to GDP growth in 2014,
counteracting weak
domestic demand. Sustained lower copper prices would reduce
these positive
trends, but could be largely offset by the fall in oil prices.
But lower, more volatile copper prices further weaken prospects
for the mining
sector, which faces rising local costs (labour, energy and
water), ageing
deposits, and competition from lower-cost producers. Weaker
mining activity
could spill into the broader economy via construction,
transportation and other
services.
Falling copper prices could further weaken business confidence,
which is at its
lowest level since 2009 and drove a large contraction in
investment in 2014.
These factors increase downside risks to our forecast of a
modest recovery in
GDP growth to 2.6% in 2015 from 1.8% in 2014 - sharply below the
previous four
years' average.
Lower copper prices may provide an opportunity to reduce the
economy's
dependence on mining, Chile's key structural weakness relative
to 'A' and 'AA'
sovereigns. The weaker peso has supported non-mining exports,
which suffered
from a strong currency during the commodity boom.
The government plans to submit legislation to strengthen its
legal framework for
FDI, which could support investment and productivity gains in
non-mining
sectors. Equity FDI inflows into Chile rose 34% yoy in 2014 to
end-November,
reflecting continued investor confidence in Chile's
institutional strengths and
buying opportunities presented by a weaker peso.
We affirmed Chile's 'A+'/Stable rating in October.
