(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 20 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley's (MS) stated fourth
quarter earnings
of $1.08 billion were down relative to the sequential quarter
and comparatively
flat relative to the year-ago quarter, according to Fitch
Ratings. There were a
number of items in the quarter which impacted results including
a tax benefit
for $1.4 billion and a DVA charge of $223 million which
positively impact
results and $1.1 billion of accelerated compensation expenses
and $468 million
charge related to the implementation of a Funding Valuation
Adjustment (FVA)
related to uncollateralized derivatives both of which negatively
impacted
results.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude CVA/DVA
adjustments, this
quarter's FVA charge, and various other minor gains/losses
amounted to $110
million, or a 0.06% pre-tax adjusted return on ending assets
(ROA). Fitch notes
that this calculation is on a pre-tax basis includes the
company's compensation
charge, but not the somewhat offsetting tax benefit. For
sensitivity purposes,
excluding the compensation charge yields pre-tax earnings of
$1.5 billion, or an
adjusted pre-tax ROA of 0.75%.
Overall, Fitch considers the company's results to be
comparatively weaker than
some larger peers this quarter amid the challenging revenue
environment for MS's
institutional securities (IS) businesses.
Within IS advisory revenues remained good relative to both the
sequential and
year-ago quarters, though both equity and fixed income
underwriting revenues
were down leading to overall lower investment banking revenue
relative to third
quarter 2014 (3Q'14) and 4Q'13. Both equity and fixed income &
commodities
(FICC) revenue were down relative to the sequential quarter.
Relative to the
year-ago quarter equities revenue was higher, but FICC was still
lower although
this was partially impacted by the FVA charge noted above.
Despite what Fitch views as some weakness in the IS business,
the agency notes
that MS's wealth management business continues to comparatively
improve and
become a larger component of the company's overall revenue mix.
Additionally,
the pre-tax margin in MS's wealth management business remained
satisfactory at
19% in 4Q'14, though still below the wealth management profit
margin of some
larger peers and MS's stated targets. That said, Fitch
continues to view MS's
revenue and business mix change positively from a credit
perspective, and notes
that it could lead to some upwards momentum in the company's
Viability Rating
(VR) over time.
MS's transitionally phased-in Basel 3 Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the advanced approaches was 14.2% at 4Q'14, down just modestly
from 14.4% in the
sequential quarter, but up from 12.8% in the year-ago quarter.
As the company
continues to move towards fully phased-in Basel 3 CET1 capital
ratios Fitch
would expect continued risk-weighted asset (RWA) optimization to
support the
company's capital position over time.
Fitch continues to note that MS's liquidity position remains
good. The
company's deposits grew to $134 billion in 4Q'14, up 7% from the
sequential
quarter, and 19% from the year-ago quarter. The company's
long-term debt
outstanding remained relatively constant at $152 billion.
Additionally, MS's
Global liquidity reserve remained good, and modestly ticked up
to $193 billion
at 4Q'14.
