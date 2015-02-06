(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Whatâ€™s the Severity? (Could Weak Used Car Prices Impact Auto ABS Ratings?) here NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) A rising amount of turned-in and off-lease vehicles will lead to declining values for used cars for the next couple of years, though nowhere near enough to dent performance of U.S. auto ABS, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Higher volumes of trade-ins and off-lease used vehicle returns have led to a rising inventory while increased new car production and sales are diverting some used car demand. Fitch expects the shift in the supply and demand balance to lead to deterioration in prices throughout 2015 and 2016. This rising supply could lead to other stresses like increased incentives that may further put a strain used vehicle values. As to its effect on auto ABS performance, Senior Director Brad Sohl says there will be virtually none. 'Despite expected wholesale market deterioration, auto loan ABS losses are still at or near historic lows,' said Sohl. 'Auto lease securitizations are also still exhibiting residual gains on the whole, though it is worth noting that certain platforms are seeing more substantial softening.' Fitch subjected its rated auto ABS deals to numerous scenarios to gauge when collateral and rating performance would be affected. Under the moderate scenario (an approximate 20% haircut to recoveries) Fitch anticipates no rating deterioration. Only in a severe stress scenario (an unlikely 50% reduction) would there be a discernible ratings impact. Fitch would expect one- to two-notch downgrades on the most subordinate tranches of subprime auto ABS, while downgrades would still be unlikely for virtually all prime auto ABS. 'The expected rating stability of auto ABS to these adverse scenarios is testimony to Fitch's focus on rating through market cyclicality,' said Sohl. 'What's the Severity?' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Bradley Sohl Senior Director +1-212-908-0792 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 John Bella, Jr. Managing Director +1-212-908-0243 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.