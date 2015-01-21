(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank AG's (ARB, A-/Negative/F1) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the current level of over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 14%. The 'AAA' breakeven OC has increased to 14% from 12%. This is mainly driven by a change of the programme's cash flow valuation component (6.6%), up from 4.1% a year ago. The component reflects the difference between the stressed present values of the programme's assets and liabilities. The increase comes as a result of a different modelling approach of assets and liabilities that carry non-standard payoffs, which creates a significant negative carry given current coupon fixings. However, the main constituent of the breakeven OC remains the credit loss component of 13.7%, which is stable. Its elevated level is driven by the cover pool's high concentration and exposure to lower-rated peripheral municipal and sovereign entities. The marginal asset disposal loss component (0.2%) underlines a minimal need for forced asset sales to ensure timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe post issuer default. It reflects the programme's well-matched asset and liability redemption profiles, as well as embedded call options on part of the programme's liabilities, which enhance the ability to manage existing mismatches. The programme's Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on ARB's IDR, reflecting Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch expects the IDR uplift of 2 to offset potential negative rating action on ARB's IDR resulting from a weakening of State support. ARB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is also credit-linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 75% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. For the programme's rating that considers an uplift both on a probability of default (PD) basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss component is in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent 'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign a two-notch uplift for recoveries given default, is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven OC. As of 30 September 2014, ARB's EUR2.08bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR2.37bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 14.1%. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced to 3 or lower; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 14%; (iv) the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer default. As a result, the Pfandbrief rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+ ', two notches above the issuer's IDR. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Tobias Bayerl Analyst +49 69 768 076 126 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 298 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.