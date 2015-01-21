(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) The upward revision to Malaysia's
2015 fiscal
deficit target amid sharply falling crude oil prices shows that
the country's
dependence on petroleum-linked revenues remains a key sovereign
credit weakness,
says Fitch Ratings. Fitch maintains a 'Negative' outlook on
Malaysia's long-term
issuer default ratings, which means that we are more likely than
not to
downgrade the ratings within the next 12-18 months. Fitch
expects to conduct a
full review of Malaysia's ratings before the end of July 2015.
The government cut its 2015 GDP growth forecast on 20 January
2015 to 4.5-5.5%,
from 5-6%, while the deficit target was raised to 3.2% of GDP
from 3%.
Malaysia's macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated after the
greater-than-50%
drop in international oil prices since June 2014. The country is
the largest net
exporter of petroleum and natural-gas products in south-east
Asia, with
petroleum accounting for roughly 30% of fiscal revenues.
Fitch has said before that slippage in the government's fiscal
targets would be
credit negative for the country. These revisions underscore the
vulnerability of
Malaysia's economy and credit profile to sharp movements in
commodity prices;
the high share of revenues linked to oil- and gas-linked
revenues is a
structural weakness for the sovereign.
The sharp decline in energy prices also is likely to have an
impact on
Malaysia's external accounts. While Prime Minister Najib Razak
has stated that
he expects the current account to remain in surplus, the risks
to the surplus
are to the downside. The emergence of twin fiscal and current
account deficits
will remain a rating sensitivity for Malaysia. Such a scenario
would risk
greater volatility in capital flows to a degree that could
become disruptive for
the economy. Malaysia's external liquidity has already weakened
- official
reserves declined USD16bn (12%) between August and December
2014.
The government reiterated in its budget update that fiscal
reform and
consolidation will continue, despite the increasingly uncertain
macroeconomic
outlook. However, with the upward revision to the 2015 deficit
target, Fitch
maintains that further consolidation measures might be required
to meet the
government's target of achieving a balanced budget by 2020.
Malaysia's rising contingent sovereign liabilities also are
likely to remain a
credit weakness. The financial position of 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB) -
a state-owned investment company - has become a source of
uncertainty. Fitch
views 1MDB as a close contingent liability of the sovereign
because of the
nature of its operations and leadership, as well as explicit
sovereign
guarantees of some MYR5.8bn of the entity's MYR41.9bn debt (at
end-March 2014).
Contacts:
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.