BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
maintaining Institut
Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The RWN reflects
that on the regional government of Catalonia (BBB-/F3; on RWN).
ICF's ratings are based on the explicit guarantee from
Catalonia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICF's ratings mirror those of the Autonomous Community of
Catalonia, following
the enhancement of support from Catalonia to ICF in the form of
a statutory
guarantee as a result of the 29 July 2011 amendment to the
regional Decree Law
4/2002. The regional government of Catalonia is well-represented
on ICF's Board
of Directors and the
Department of Economy of the regional government of Catalonia
plays a key role
in the appointment of the executive of ICF.
ICF is a public law entity wholly-owned by the regional
government of Catalonia,
and plays a key role in promoting regional development,
particularly in
supporting access to funding for SMEs in Catalonia. It was
created to channel
public credit and foster the economic and social development of
Catalonia, in
line with the region's financial policies.
Eurostat classifies ICF as a non-administrative unit of the
regional government
of Catalonia, and ICF's results and debt are therefore not
included in the
accounts of the regional government. In 2013, ICF did not
receive any transfers
from the regional government. In the same year lending activity
declined due to
a difficult economic environment.
Operating results are positive but weak and are supported by
ICF's significant
equity and reserves. Its debt with financial institutions was
EUR2,887m at
end-2013 versus EUR3,297m at end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the ratings of the autonomous community of Catalonia
would be
mirrored in the ratings of ICF. Furthermore, ICF could be
downgraded in case of
a change in ICF's legal status, although this is currently
unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 3238410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
