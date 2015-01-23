(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
maintaining the
Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (Catalonia) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F3', along with
Catalonia's EMTN
programme and bond issues - all rated at 'BBB-' - also remain on
RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Catalonia was placed on RWN on 29 September 2014 following the
unilateral call
for a non-binding consultation on the future of the region
within Spain or as an
independent country. Although this consultation took place on 9
November 2014,
and over 1.8 million people out of a population of 7.4 million
voted for
independence, Fitch has decided to maintain the RWN as political
uncertainty in
Catalonia and over its relationship with the central government
persists.
Catalonia is presently at the rating floor of 'BBB-' for Spanish
regions.
The rating floor was established to reflect the central
government's support for
autonomous communities through various liquidity instruments,
including access
to the regional liquidity fund (FLA). However, this floor is
also subject to the
co-operative relationship between the regions and the central
government, and
Fitch considers this could deteriorate in the case of Catalonia
under present
circumstances. The regional government has called for early
elections scheduled
for 27 September 2015 and if the present executives are
re-elected, together
with a majority vote for the pro-independence parties, the
agenda will be to
push for independence.
Catalonia's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its
ratings indicate, due
to its negative operating and current balances reported since
2008 and high
debt. The region reported a negative operating balance of
EUR2,243m in 2013 and
forecast to also report a negative balance in 2014. Debt stood
at 31.8% of
regional GDP at end-September 2014, one of the highest among
Spanish regions.
Catalonia's 2015 budget, which includes EUR2.5bn of
extraordinary revenues from
the central government, has not yet been approved. If the
extraordinary measures
do not materialise, the region's fiscal performance could come
under further
pressure.
In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure
timely debt servicing
for Catalonia. The central government ratified its financial
support on 23
December 2014, when the Ministry of Finance and Public
Administration introduced
further measures to ease the debt burden for autonomous
communities within the
FLA. For Catalonia, this resulted in roughly EUR486m of interest
expense savings
until end-2015 on funds contracted under FLA and the Supplier
Fund, according to
the Ministry of the Finance and Public Administration.
Catalonia estimated its funding requirements from the FLA in
2015 at EUR9.5bn.
Because of difficulties in accessing the international capital
markets, the
region is likely to remain highly dependent on this source of
funding.
Fitch will closely monitor the steps that the central government
takes to ensure
financial support is readily available to the regions, and in
particular
Catalonia, given such support is key to maintaining the region's
ratings at the
rating floor. Although we expect the central government to
continue to
financially support Catalonia, given the negative implications a
default would
have for all regions as well as for the central government, we
remain cautious,
pending developments of the relationship between both parties,
after the
regional elections in September.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN is pending more clarity on the future relationship
between the regional
and central governments, which may be forthcoming in the
September regional
elections. If the floor is removed for Catalonia, the region's
rating would
likely be downgraded by at least two notches.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
