(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Forest City Enterprises, Inc.'s
(Forest City) plan
to convert to a real estate investment trust (REIT) in 2016 may
initially
pressure its 'BB-' IDR, according to Fitch Ratings.
A rating action will be conditional upon Forest City's stated
efforts to reduce
leverage and development exposure ahead of the conversion. Over
the longer term,
the conversion may be a catalyst for positive momentum on the
ratings should
Forest City adjust its capitalization to coincide with its
materially less
levered REIT peers.
Fitch typically ascribes a one-notch uplift to real estate
operating companies
(REOCs) such as Forest City relative to comparable REITs given
the latter's
dividend requirements. REITs are required to pay at least 90% of
taxable income
as dividends to shareholders, limiting the extent to which REITs
can retain
capital and self-fund. Thus, REITs need consistent access to the
capital markets
to fund net investment activity and refinance debt obligations.
In the conversion announcement, Forest City stated that it plans
to sell
non-core assets in excess of historical averages to reduce
leverage and will
provide additional guidance to the market by mid-2015. In 2012
and 2013, Forest
City's dispositions totaled $2.15 billion combined, or $1.08
billion per year.
Over the trailing 10 years (2004-2013), dispositions averaged
$500 million per
year. Dispositions of this magnitude can materially change
Forest City's
capitalization and liquidity profile; thus it is premature to
assess what, if
any, impact the conversion will have until the post-conversion
capitalization is
known.
Forest City could maintain its 'BB-' IDR should it reduce
leverage below 10x on
a sustained basis through-the-cycle, although the conversion
would likely result
in a downgrade absent any further delevering. The company's
leverage was 9.9x
as-reported and 11.1x pro-rata at Sept. 30, 2014. Fitch had
previously
stipulated sustaining leverage below 10x could result in
positive momentum on
the ratings, and thus the leverage reduction would largely
offset the loss of
the one-notch REOC uplift.
Fitch will also consider whether Forest City's conversion will
further influence
its behavior. Should Forest City cater to the preferences of
dedicated REIT
shareholders, Fitch would expect Forest City's structure and the
scale and scope
of its developments will also be focal points.
Additional positive consequences of the conversion may include a
higher
valuation (assuming lower leverage, more stabilized revenues and
lower risk
profile results in a higher multiple) and access to a dedicated
REIT investor
base. Combined, these factors may increase Forest City's
willingness to issue
equity more than it has in past years (e.g. via senior unsecured
convertible
notes).
Fitch currently rates Forest City as follows:
--IDR 'BB-';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BB-';
--Convertible senior unsecured notes 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
