(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Rating Outlook on
Costa Rica's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB+'. The
issue ratings on
Costa Rica's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have been
affirmed at 'BB+'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'
and the Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following:
Costa Rica's high structural fiscal deficits, slower economic
growth and
difficulties in implementing tax reforms over the last decade
have led to
worsening debt dynamics. The sovereign maintains access to debt
markets and
multilateral credit lines. However, financing conditions are
deteriorating due
to the lower absorption capacity of the domestic public sector
investor base and
the rising pressure on international interest rates.
The budget deficit widened for the fifth consecutive year in
2013-2014, climbing
to an estimated 5.6% of GDP, the weakest outturn since 1980.
This reflects a
structural deterioration in public finances. Fiscal revenue is
among the lowest
among rating peers owing to weak compliance and a generalized
system of
incentives and tax exemptions. Spending rigidity has worsened
since 2008 due to
increases in public sector payroll and social transfers.
Interest payments to
revenue exceeded 17% in 2014, more than double the 'BB' median
of 7%.
Fitch expects fiscal deficits to remain elevated at 6% of GDP in
2015-2016 in
the absence of material progress on tax-enhancing measures. The
incoming
administration aims at a 3.8% of GDP primary fiscal deficit
reduction by 2019
through cost-containment, anti-evasion efforts, efficiency gains
in tax
administration and an overhaul of the direct and indirect
taxation systems. As
with various unsuccessful attempts over the last decade,
congressional gridlock
and adverse court rulings could delay, dilute or block fiscal
reform. The new
composition of the legislative assembly is more fragmented than
in the past,
increasing the challenges to secure the passage of a tax reform.
Debt dynamics and financing conditions have deteriorated faster
than those of
peers. Consolidated general government debt rose to 34.6% of GDP
in 2014 from
20% in 2008. Fitch forecasts that the debt burden could surpass
the 'BB' median
of 40% in 2016 and would not stabilise before 2019, even if a
frontloaded budget
adjustment is assumed. Growth underperformance and rising
borrowings costs on
domestic and external debt pose downside risks to the pace of
fiscal
consolidation.
Fitch forecasts that economic activity could decelerate below
the estimated
potential of 4% in 2015-2016, mainly affected by the relocation
of a large
multinational microprocessors manufacturing plant to Asia.
Despite the continued
success of the country's investment promotion strategy,
bureaucratic red tape,
weak competition in the energy and financial services markets
and long-standing
infrastructure bottlenecks constrain growth prospects.
Costa Rica's 'BB+' IDRs are underpinned by the following key
rating factors:
Costa Rica continues to attract large foreign investment into
high value-added
manufacturing and services industries. The country remains a
competitive
jurisdiction among regional and rating peers thanks to its
strong social
development indicators, well-educated workforce, political
stability, rule of
law and active free-trade agreements with China and the U.S.
Adequate international reserves and a well-diversified export
base enhance the
economy's capacity to absorb adverse terms-of-trade shocks. The
sovereign's net
external creditor status contrasts favourably with the median
debtor position of
the 'BB' category.
High fiscal deficits, limited albeit improving exchange rate
flexibility,
financial dollarization and quasi-fiscal losses at the central
bank constrain
monetary policy. Despite tightening policy rates, inflation
ended 2014 at 5.1%,
at the upper band of the official target of 3%-5%, mainly as a
result of the
rapid pass-through from currency depreciation to domestic
prices. Dollarization
of credit remains an important source of credit risk for
financial institutions,
as nearly half of private sector loans are denominated in
foreign currency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action:
--Failure to implement a primary fiscal deficit reduction
consistent with a
sustained improvement in debt trajectory;
--Evidence of sovereign financing constraints in the domestic or
international
debt markets;
--A marked deterioration in the business or political
environment that impairs
foreign investment and growth prospects.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change. Future developments that could
individually, or
collectively, result in a stabilization of the Outlook include:
--Greater confidence on the government's fiscal consolidation
strategy that
improves the prospects for debt stabilization in the
medium-term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Costa Rica's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
Fitch assumes that market access will remain available to
finance Costa Rica's
high financing needs in 2015-2016.
Fitch's economic growth and external forecasts factor in that
the continued
strengthening of the U.S. economy could improve exports and
tourism activity in
Costa Rica. Similarly, lower international fuel prices could
reduce imports and
benefit consumer spending.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cesar Arias
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0358
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Sovereign Rating Criteria' (Aug. 12, 2014);
--'Country Ceilings' (Aug. 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.