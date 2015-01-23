(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banca UBAE's
(UBAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable
Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
UBAE's IDRs and VR primarily reflect its niche trade finance
franchise and small
size. The ratings also take into account the bank's exposure
towards potentially
volatile countries and some reliance on certain businesses and
clients, which
result in high concentration, a feature which is not unusual for
a trade finance
bank, as well as a large portion of funding from its main
shareholder, Libyan
Foreign Bank (LFB).
UBAE's consistently fairly low problem loans in relation to its
business volumes
(1.1% of on- and off- balance-sheet exposure at end-September
2014), compares
well with other independent international trade finance banks
rated by Fitch.
This is the result of the bank's long-standing relationships
with its clients,
which include entities related to the government of Libya, the
home country of
LFB, for the long-term financing of large infrastructures and
some large Italian
companies exporting abroad.
UBAE's funding is concentrated, with a significant part provided
by the parent.
LFB's excess liquidity placed at UBAE is in turn mostly placed
in the money
market. Funding provided by LFB for the bank's commercial
activities has been
fairly stable. The bank's liquidity remains adequate, given the
self-liquidating
nature of its short-term activities and large money market
placements.
UBAE's capitalisation is acceptable for its business model and
concentration
risk. However, its capital base remains small in absolute terms,
limiting its
ability to diversify its business and making it vulnerable to
shocks. Revenue
generation from UBAE's commercial business has been broadly
stable over the
years.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will
continue to
operate with an unchanged risk appetite and to benefit from
ordinary funding
support from LFB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
The concentration of UBAE's portfolio means that the ratings are
sensitive to
material deterioration in the quality of its counterparties.
Given the bank's
dependence on the parent for funding, the ratings are sensitive
to an unexpected
withdrawal of such funding threatening UBAE's liquidity profile.
Fitch does not
view the partial withdrawal of funds from LFB experienced in
2012-1H14 as a sign
of diminished importance of the bank to its parent.
An upgrade of UBAE's ratings is unlikely given its fairly small
size, its
concentrated operations in potentially volatile markets and
funding dependence.
However, a significant capital increase may lead Fitch to
consider a rating
upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
Fitch believes that in case of need the bank would first look to
its majority
shareholder, the LFB, for extraordinary support. The LFB has
over time shown a
high propensity to support UBAE, underlining the importance of
the bank to the
former's international strategy. However, the bank's Support
Rating of '5'
reflects Fitch's view that LFB's ability to provide such support
cannot be
relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions regarding
potential support from LFB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.