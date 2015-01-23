(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca UBAE's (UBAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR UBAE's IDRs and VR primarily reflect its niche trade finance franchise and small size. The ratings also take into account the bank's exposure towards potentially volatile countries and some reliance on certain businesses and clients, which result in high concentration, a feature which is not unusual for a trade finance bank, as well as a large portion of funding from its main shareholder, Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB). UBAE's consistently fairly low problem loans in relation to its business volumes (1.1% of on- and off- balance-sheet exposure at end-September 2014), compares well with other independent international trade finance banks rated by Fitch. This is the result of the bank's long-standing relationships with its clients, which include entities related to the government of Libya, the home country of LFB, for the long-term financing of large infrastructures and some large Italian companies exporting abroad. UBAE's funding is concentrated, with a significant part provided by the parent. LFB's excess liquidity placed at UBAE is in turn mostly placed in the money market. Funding provided by LFB for the bank's commercial activities has been fairly stable. The bank's liquidity remains adequate, given the self-liquidating nature of its short-term activities and large money market placements. UBAE's capitalisation is acceptable for its business model and concentration risk. However, its capital base remains small in absolute terms, limiting its ability to diversify its business and making it vulnerable to shocks. Revenue generation from UBAE's commercial business has been broadly stable over the years. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will continue to operate with an unchanged risk appetite and to benefit from ordinary funding support from LFB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR The concentration of UBAE's portfolio means that the ratings are sensitive to material deterioration in the quality of its counterparties. Given the bank's dependence on the parent for funding, the ratings are sensitive to an unexpected withdrawal of such funding threatening UBAE's liquidity profile. Fitch does not view the partial withdrawal of funds from LFB experienced in 2012-1H14 as a sign of diminished importance of the bank to its parent. An upgrade of UBAE's ratings is unlikely given its fairly small size, its concentrated operations in potentially volatile markets and funding dependence. However, a significant capital increase may lead Fitch to consider a rating upgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING Fitch believes that in case of need the bank would first look to its majority shareholder, the LFB, for extraordinary support. The LFB has over time shown a high propensity to support UBAE, underlining the importance of the bank to the former's international strategy. However, the bank's Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that LFB's ability to provide such support cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding potential support from LFB. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director + 33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 