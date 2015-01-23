(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Falcon
Group Holdings
(Cayman) Limited's (Falcon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B+' from
'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed
at 'B'.
The upgrade of the Long-term IDR reflects improvements to
Falcon's
organisational structure, including the development of a formal
risk management
framework as well the company addressing some of its corporate
governance
weaknesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Falcon's IDRs reflect its niche, but expanding franchise and
undiversified
business model. As a specialised financer, Falcon's business
continued to grow
by volume and geography during 2014, translating into an
improving financial
performance.
Another key rating driver is Falcon's corporate governance,
which continues to
constrain the rating at this level. Falcon is an unregulated,
non-bank financial
institution. In Fitch's view, corporate governance remains
evolving. We believe
Falcon has made good progress strengthening corporate governance
in 2014,
including the appointment of two independent directors to its
board and the
introduction of a number of policies and procedures. The
founder, Chairman and
sole shareholder, Kamel Alzarka, remains closely involved in the
business, but
his day-to-day influence is reducing as senior management take
on more
responsibilities.
Also during 2014, Falcon strengthened its management team by
appointing several
senior individuals in London to head key divisions.
Specifically, Fitch
considers the improved risk framework positive to Falcon's
ratings following the
appointment of a new chief risk officer who has developed a
formalised risk
analysis and monitoring process.
While Falcon remains focused on expansion and diversification,
Fitch believes
growth should be in line with the existing expertise of the
business.
The IDRs also consider Falcon's adequate financial profile; in
particular asset
quality and leverage. Earnings are improving, but remain
concentrated to a
fairly small number of customers. Funding sources have been
diversified somewhat
in 2014, but remain reliant on wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Falcon's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of its
company profile,
which could arise from a change in its strategy and a shift in
business
direction, specifically into non-core or unrelated activities.
A stronger company profile and further improvements in the
governance and risk
frameworks could benefit the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 203 530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
