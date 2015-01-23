(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kenya's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'
and 'BB-',
respectively, with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed
Kenya's Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BB-'. The
issue ratings on
Kenya's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Kenya's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Kenya's public finances have loosened steadily over the past
decade. The
Ministry of Finance has announced that it now forecasts a
deficit of 8.7% of GDP
for FY15, up from 7.4% (or 6.2% of re-based GDP) announced at
the time of the
budget in June 2014. The revision is due to spending on a
single-gauge railway
project, which is estimated to cost USD3.8bn (or 5.5% of GDP) as
well as revenue
underperformance. Fitch expects a deficit of 7.8% of GDP for
FY15, due to
on-going challenges associated with implementing large-scale
infrastructure
projects.
Widening fiscal balances have pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio above
the 'B' median.
Fitch expects government debt to rise to 51.2% of GDP by FY16,
from 43.3% in
FY13 and 36.9% in FY08. The increase reflects significant new
debt incurred to
fund infrastructure as well as a steady loosening in fiscal
policy since the
global financial crisis. While current debt levels are not
unsustainable, Fitch
highlights the risk of increased reliance on commercial debt,
high carry costs
if shovel-ready projects are not available, as well as repayment
risk posed by
large issue sizes.
Parliamentary approval was granted in December 2014 to raise
Kenya's external
debt ceiling to USD27bn (or 43% of GDP) from USD13bn, which
would otherwise have
been breached by the end of the year following eurobond issuance
of USD2.75bn.
A precautionary credit facility providing Kenya with access to
IMF resources in
the event of exogenous shocks, is expected to be sealed by
end-1H15.
The positive impact of lower oil prices on the current account
will be offset by
rising capital imports, particularly for the new railway
network. Oil made up
24% of imports in FY14.The current account deficit is expected
to widen to 8% of
GDP in FY15 from 7.6% in FY14. Increased government borrowing
and foreign direct
investment, particularly into the oil sector, will help fund the
current account
deficit.
Security in Kenya remains a significant risk and will continue
to adversely
impact tourism. Kenya has recorded over 135 attacks, for which
Al-Shabaab has
claimed responsibility, since military operations began in
Somalia in 2011. The
government's largely military response does not address
underlying social
challenges and risks marginalising Somali and Muslim
communities, creating
additional scope for Al-Shabaab to expand its local recruitment
networks.
Kenya's rebased GDP, released in September 2014, showed an
economy that was 20%
larger, more dynamic and more resilient. Five-year average
growth has been
revised to 5.8%, compared with 5% previously, due to stronger
growth in
construction, agriculture and domestic trade. Fitch expects
large-scale
infrastructure projects in power and rail to boost growth above
6%. However,
terrorist activity and its adverse impact on the tourism
industry will curtail
even faster growth.
Kenya's ratings are constrained by weak per capita GDP, which is
one-third of
the 'B' median. The country is in the 22nd percentile of the UN
Human
Development Index. Kenya's social and governance indicators are
weaker than the
'B' median. A weak business environment is harming
competitiveness and foreign
direct investments. Kenya's World Bank Doing Business Index
ranking slipped to
below the 'B' median in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
could,
individually, or collectively, trigger negative rating action
include:
- A substantial weakening in public finances relative to peers,
especially
related to rapid increases in current expenditure
- A sharp widening of the current account deficit, not matched
by an increase in
long-term financing, which would increase external vulnerability
- A marked deterioration in the political environment and
security undermining
Kenya's long-term growth performance
- A weakening of the macroeconomic policy-making framework
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- An improved track record of economic management to ensure
macroeconomic
stability
- Effective implementation of a fiscal consolidation plan
- Further regulatory reforms to foster an improved business
environment and
faster economic growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will recover to about 6% on
average in the medium
term, supported by rising infrastructure investment and the
development of the
oil sector. No widespread drought is assumed.
Fitch assumes a basic degree of political stability is
maintained.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1151
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
