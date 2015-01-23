(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at B+. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Rwanda's 'B+' ratings and Stable Outlook take
into account
the strong growth performance and prudent economic policies, as
well as falling
donor grants and a modest deterioration in the country's
external position.
Economic growth prospects are strong. Fitch estimates GDP growth
at 6.8% in
2014, supported by a recovery in the agriculture sector and
accommodative
monetary and fiscal policies. GDP growth will gather pace in
2015-16,
underpinned by increasing regional trade, rising investment and
an expanding
services sector. This will gradually help narrow the gap in
terms of GDP per
capita relative to the 'B' median over time.
The country has a track record of prudent and coherent
macroeconomic management,
including maintaining moderate inflation (averaging 4.2% in
2010-14) and a sound
financial system. The authorities have successfully improved the
business
environment (Rwanda ranks third in Africa in the World Bank's
2015 Doing
Business), especially in terms of reducing bureaucracy and
electricity costs, as
well as increasing credit accessibility.
In the fiscal year 2013/14 (FY14, from July 2013 to June 2014)
the central
government deficit narrowed to 4% of GDP thanks to lower net
lending. However,
Fitch expects higher fiscal deficits in FY15 and FY16,
reflecting a shift in the
structure of foreign aid from grants to concessionary loans and
high capital
expenditure. As a result, public debt is set to rise gradually,
to 31.2% of GDP
in FY17 from 28.7% of GDP in FY14 (although it will remain well
below the 48%
'B' peer median).
The authorities are committed to expanding the country's low
revenue base to
reduce aid vulnerability (grants accounted for an average of 37%
of total
revenue in FY11-FY14). Tax revenue increased to 14.8% of GDP in
FY14, reflecting
strong nominal GDP growth and the effect of a series of fiscal
reforms pledged
under a Policy Support Instrument with the IMF. Fitch expects
tax revenue to
rise further to 17.5% of GDP in FY17, supported by efficiency
gains and further
fiscal reforms in the mining, agriculture and property sectors.
Strong import spending has led to a widening of the current
account deficit
(CAD), estimated at 10.8% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects the CAD
to remain high
in 2015-16 as strong consumer and investment growth continue to
fuel import
demand. Lower oil imports will be largely offset by limited
growth in
traditional exports such as minerals (which account for
one-third of total
exports). Higher debt and foreign direct investment inflows will
help finance
the CAD but a decline in donor grants will limit the rebuilding
of foreign
reserves (FX). Fitch expects FX coverage to average 3.8 months
of current
account payments in 2015.
Governance indicators are stronger than peers but political
risks related to the
2017 presidential elections persist. President Paul Kagame is
legally barred
from running for a third mandate but it is uncertain whether he
will stand down
or try to contest the election by changing the constitution.
Although the latter
would trigger adverse reactions from the international
community, it is unlikely
to lead to a permanent halt in aid or significant social
upheaval.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
-Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence
towards 'B' peers.
-Strengthening of the fiscal balance sheet, including continuing
efforts to
limit the vulnerability to cuts in donor aid by raising the
country's tax base
and/or increasing financial flexibility.
-A narrowing of the current account deficit over time,
supported, for example,
by greater regional integration and export growth.
Negative:
-A sharp drop in donor aid, which would lead to weaker fiscal
and external
positions and increase macroeconomic instability.
-Failure to increase tax revenue to replace declining grants,
leading to a more
pronounced increase in public debt/GDP ratio over time.
-A material threat to political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will
prevail ahead of
2017 elections.
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to successfully implement
structural reforms
and prudent economic policies with the support of the IMF.
Fitch assumes the gradual increase in global GDP growth (to 2.9%
in 2015 from
2.5% in 2014) will support demand for Rwanda's key exports and
sustain foreign
direct investment inflows into the country.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
