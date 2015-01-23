(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) A decree approved by Italy's Cabinet
on Tuesday could
be positive for larger cooperative banks in the medium term as
it would
strengthen corporate governance and make it easier for the
sector to
consolidate, Fitch Ratings says.
If ratified by parliament, the decree would require cooperative
banks with total
assets above EUR8bn to change into limited companies,
potentially by the end of
2016, and waive their one-shareholder-one-vote governance. The
decree
establishes a quorum to approve the transformation that also
applies to the
merger between two cooperative banks into a newly created
limited company. It
sets a minimum and maximum limit to the number of proxy votes in
general
meetings to improve participation.
This transformation would be positive for governance because
cooperative bank
structures are more vulnerable to interference from local
politics, current and
retired employees, and other local connections. Listed
cooperative banks can
apply rigid voting rules and ownership ceilings to their
fragmented shareholder
bases that can hinder decision making. The Italian banks that
experienced the
greatest difficulties during the eurozone crisis often had
corporate governance
weaknesses.
The credit profiles of cooperative banks deteriorated rapidly in
recent years
and profitability suffered. Convoluted decision-making
structures often delayed
restructuring and capital strengthening measures and the Italian
regulator has
encouraged banks to raise standards and highlighted problems on
several
occasions.
The transformation into a limited company combined with the
cooperative banks'
widespread ownership may facilitate a change of corporate
control. This could be
beneficial for those banks with significantly weakened credit
profiles, and
potentially simplify any consolidation. We believe that
increasing regulatory
costs, the difficulty in recovering structural profitability for
Italian banks
and the need to achieve larger scale to produce adequate returns
are making
consolidation more attractive, especially for medium-sized
banks.
These potential medium-term benefits are unlikely to result in
immediate rating
actions. The exception could be those cases where corporate
governance
weaknesses are a constraint to the bank's Viability Rating,
provided that most
of the constraints vanish as a direct result of the decree. A
notable example
could be Banca Popolare di Milano (Viability Rating 'b+'), where
a small group
of active current and retired employee shareholders with close
links to the
unions have at times blocked strategic and restructuring
proposals. The bank's
VR could be sensitive to upgrades, all other rating factors
being equal.
Cooperative banks in Italy include about 380 small local banks,
each operating
with a single-digit number of branches, and a handful of larger
players that
over the years have grown primarily through progressive
acquisitions. The
largest cooperatives (ten in total with combined assets of
EUR525bn, or 15% of
total banking system assets) already have the scale, business
models and
franchise equivalent to other domestic and international
commercial banks.
The decree must be converted into law by the Parliament, which
can introduce
amendments to the original version.
Contact:
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
