(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Cerberus
Nightingale 1
S.A.'s (Cerberus) proposed issue of EUR145m senior notes
expected ratings of
'B-(EXP)'/'RR6'. Cerberus is a holding company of Cerba European
Lab SAS
(Cerba).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Cerba's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+'
with a Negative Outlook. The 'BB-'/'RR3' rating on Cerba's
EUR530m senior
secured notes, including the planned EUR85m tap issue under this
instrument, is
also affirmed.
The proceeds of the planned issues, together with cash on hand,
will be used to
fund the acquisition of Novescia SAS. Fitch recently revised its
Outlook on
Cerba's IDR to Negative from Stable on the basis that the latest
acquisition
would weaken Cerba's credit metrics and entail higher
integration risk relative
to previous bolt-on acquisitions (see "Fitch Revises Cerba's
Outlook to Negative
on Novescia Buy", dated 21 January 2015).
Pending completion of the acquisition, the proceeds of the
issues will be
deposited in separate escrow accounts. While in escrow, the
notes will not be
guaranteed and will be secured by a first-ranking charge over
the relevant
escrow account. If the acquisition is not completed prior to 27
May 2015, the
notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at par
plus any accrued
and unpaid interest. The assignment of the final ratings is
contingent on the
completion of the Novescia acquisition and the receipt of final
documents
materially conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BONDS
Pari Passu Ranking Post Completion
Upon completion of the acquisition, the EUR85m tap issue will
share the same key
terms and conditions as the existing EUR445m 7% senior secured
notes due 2020.
They will be senior secured obligations of Cerba European Lab
SAS and share the
same ranking, coupon and maturity. They will also benefit from
the same
incurrence-based covenants, security package and guarantees.
Weak Recovery for Senior Noteholders
Cerberus's notes are rated two notches below Cerba's IDR to
reflect their
subordination to the existing senior secured obligations. The
'RR6' reflects
poor recovery prospects (0-10%) of the new notes in a default
scenario. As the
new notes are junior-ranking, we continue to expect
above-average recovery
prospects within the 'RR3' range (51-70%) for Cerba's senior
secured
noteholders.
Although the senior notes will be issued by Cerberus, an entity
currently
sitting outside the senior secured notes restricted group, they
will benefit
from the same guarantees provided by Cerba and certain operating
subsidiaries as
the senior secured notes but on a subordinated basis and will
also benefit from
a second-ranking share pledge over Cerberus Nightingale 2 S.A.,
an intermediate
holding company of Cerba. The notes will mature at the same time
as the existing
senior secured notes and have the same call protection.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced IDR Headroom
While the acquisition of Novescia would increase Cerba's scale
and strengthen
its position on the French laboratory testing market, we expect
FFO adjusted
gross leverage to remain above 6.5x for 2015-2016 (adjusted for
12
month-contribution of acquisitions). In our view, Cerba's weaker
credit metrics
over the near term reduce rating headroom at 'B+', relative to
immediate peers
within the healthcare sector, including Labco SA (B+/Stable). In
addition, we
expect free cash-flow (FCF) generation to remain constrained in
the low
mid-single digits (as a percentage of revenue), as a result of
higher cash
interest, resulting from its debt-funded acquisition growth
strategy.
Successful Integration Critical for Deleveraging
In an environment of persistent pressure on reimbursement
tariffs from public
entities, we believe that Cerba is reliant on successfully
integrating its
acquisitions and extracting the planned synergies (both at
Novescia and at
smaller bolt-on acquisitions) to support mild deleveraging
prospects over the
medium term. We consider the operational execution risk of the
Novescia
acquisition to be potentially higher than smaller bolt-on
acquisitions for which
the company has a good track record.
Continued Expansion in Routine Labs
The ratings reflect Cerba's ability to take advantage of the
fragmentation of
the French routine market. Cerba's acquisitive strategy enables
it to broaden
its network around regional platforms while realising synergies
and increasing
scale. We expect Cerba to continue with this strategy over the
medium term and
forecast the company will spend up to EUR50m p.a. on small
bolt-on acquisitions
over the next three years. A larger acquisition such as that of
Novescia would
be considered as event risk.
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerba is one of the largest medical diagnostics groups in
Europe. Its resilient
like-for-like performance, which Fitch expects to continue, is
underpinned by
growing volumes and fairly stable profit margins. The group
benefits from a
sound reputation for scientific expertise and innovation at the
specialised end
of the market (23% of revenue for the last 12 months to
September 2014, adjusted
for the Novescia acquisition).
Business and Geographical Diversification
The group's activities in its Central Lab division globally (8%
of sales) and
its presence in the Belgian and Luxembourg routine markets (12%
of sales)
provide some diversification and reduce exposure to the French
healthcare
system. We consider that upon expiry of the three-year agreement
reached in
October 2013 between the French clinical pathology laboratories
unions and the
authorities (with the objective to achieve annual market growth
of 0.25%), Cerba
would be at risk of further tariff pressure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- Inability to integrate Novescia and extract the planned
synergies such that
FFO adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.5x and FFO interest
coverage remains
around 2.0x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- Further aggressively funded acquisition policy
Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised
to Stable
include:
- Ability to integrate Novescia and smaller bolt-on acquisitions
swiftly such
that FFO adjusted gross leverage falls below 6.5x and FFO
interest coverage
increases towards 2.5x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- EBITDA margin above 23% and FCF in the mid to high single
digit on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Cerba is expected to have satisfactory cash on balance sheet
after the
completion of the acquisition, supported by an increased RCF
commitment to
EUR80m to support liquidity and bolt-on acquisition needs.
The maturity profile is long-dated, with the combined EUR675m
senior secured and
senior notes falling due in February 2020.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Garima Gupta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1463
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1292
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
