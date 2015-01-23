(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union de
Banques Arabes et
Francaises' (UBAF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded UBAF's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'bb+' from 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrade of UBAF's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's
business
environment has deteriorated and will remain challenging due to
increased
volatility in some of its key markets negatively affecting its
core trade
finance franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, A/Stable; 47%
shareholder), part
of Credit Agricole (CA; A/Stable). Fitch believes that timely
financial support
would be provided by CACIB, or ultimately by CA, if required, as
CACIB is UBAF's
designated reference shareholder.
The two-notch difference between CACIB's and UBAF's Long-term
IDR reflects
Fitch's opinion that UBAF is of limited importance to the
parent. This considers
UBAF's role and franchise and limited synergies with the group.
This is
counterbalanced by the high reputational risk for the parent if
UBAF were to
default. The Stable Outlook on UBAF's Long-term IDR mirrors that
on CACIB and
CA.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of UBAF's
importance to its parent and could be negatively affected if the
links between
UBAF and its parent were to weaken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
UBAF's company profile constrains the VR given its monoline
business focussed
solely on trade finance in emerging markets. Trade flows in some
of UBAF's key
markets in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) have reduced
substantially, meaning
that the bank will have to look to other markets to maintain
business flows.
Revenue generation is under pressure, negatively affecting the
bank's
profitability, which is now weaker than peers. Asset quality is
currently
healthy given the short nature of the transactions and high cash
collateral, but
UBAF remains sensitive to event risk from high asset and
geographic
concentrations. It is also sensitive to high country and
litigation risk.
UBAF's liquidity is satisfactory and is supported by large
intra-group
placements (largely from CACIB) and its short-term balance
sheet. Capitalisation
compares well with peers.
Following the recent appointment of several CA secondees to
UBAF's senior
management team, Fitch views new management to have a good
degree of depth and
experience. However, a new strategy focussing on new markets
leaves the bank
exposed to execution risk despite improving risk controls more
closely aligned
with those of its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR could be downgraded if there was a material
deterioration in asset
quality or operational losses that could erode the bank's
capitalisation. A
shift toward a higher risk appetite, greater asset
concentration, less stringent
liquidity policies and looser operational and credit risk
controls could also
trigger a downgrade. An inability to generate enough volume in
turn increasing
profitability by targeting new markets would also lead to
downward pressure on
the VR.
Upside potential for the VR is limited given the narrow business
model and the
expected prolonged challenging trade finance environment.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Certificate of Deposit affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.