(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
National Bank of
Canada's (NBC) ratings at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this press release.
The rating affirmation reflects NBC's strong asset quality,
ample liquidity and
consistent profitability. It follows a periodic review of
Fitch's Canadian
Banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
National Bank of Canada's (NBC) ratings reflect the company's
strong asset
quality and stable operating performance. NBC's ratings are
further supported by
its ample liquidity profile and favorable market share in its
primary market of
Quebec. They are constrained by lower regulatory capital levels
and limited
company profile relative to higher rated Canadian bank peers. As
the smallest of
the 'Big Six' Canadian, NBC lacks the scale and geographic
diversity benefiting
larger Canadian competitors.
Since last review, NBC posted record income for FY 2014, driven
primarily by
continued growth in earning assets and wealth management. The
wealth management
segment in particular reported a significant increase in income
from both
organic growth and earnings realized from its acquisition of TD
Waterhouse
Institutional Services, which contributed approximately 30% of
the increase.
Fitch views NBC's continued success in the wealth management
positively as it
underscores management's successful execution of a disciplined
strategy to
expand its wealth management platform across Canada.
NBC's asset quality continues to outperform Canadian banking
peers with impaired
loans representing 0.55% of total loans compared to the peer
average of 0.65% as
of FY 2014. Like Canadian bank peers, NBC's asset quality
performance has
benefited from the continued strength of Canada's economy.
However, historically
low interest rates, attractive housing affordability measures
and a solid labor
market have been key drivers of record high housing prices and
consumer
indebtedness. Given cyclical lows on impaired loans and credit
losses and
historically high consumer indebtedness, Fitch expects some
level of asset
quality deterioration as economic growth slows and credit
conditions normalize.
NBC's ratings are also supported by the bank's strong market
position, deposit
market share and brand recognition in its primary market of
Quebec. Fitch
generally views the Quebec economy as less volatile given its
slightly weaker
historic growth and lower household indebtedness relative to the
broader
Canadian economy. While NBC's franchise in Quebec presents some
competitive
advantages in its core market, NBC is particularly sensitive to
any
idiosyncratic stress in Quebec's economy due to its relative
lack of geographic
diversity.
NBC's ratings continue to be constrained by lower capital levels
and weaker
profitability than Canadian banking peers. While Fitch views
NBC's capital as a
sufficient cushion in an adverse economic scenario, NBC is more
vulnerable in
severe stress tests than higher rated peers given its lower
capital base.
Furthermore, NBC's earnings continue to be pressured by lower
yielding earning
assets and a higher cost of funds. While NBC has been effective
in improving
non-interest revenues and managing expenses, a growing portion
of NBC's revenues
are derived from the financial markets segment, which Fitch
views as a more
volatile sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NBC's ratings are solidly situated at their current level.
However, significant
growth into new markets outside Canada or outsized growth in
new, higher risk
segments could potentially pressure the ratings.
NBC's ratings are highly sensitive to the company's stable
earnings and credit
quality. Thus outsized losses and or performance volatility with
respect to
NBC's financial markets business would be viewed negatively,
particularly if the
business grows to represent a significant portion of NBC's
revenues. Moreover, a
housing shock concentrated in the province of Quebec that
results in adverse
loan performance and capital impairment may also result in a
negative credit
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of NBC's SRs and SRFs reflect the extremely high
probability of
support from the Canadian government ('AAA', Rating Outlook
Stable) if required.
Canada has an extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
financial flexibility, though its propensity to do so is
becoming less certain.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce support
for D-SIFI's in
Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions from Canadian
banking
regulators seeking to protect tax payers from the risk of a
large financial
institution failing. This is further supported by the proposed
issuance of
non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution
powers given
regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives
that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the
propensity of state
support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this increases
the likelihood of
NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or more of the
Canadian banks run
afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for NBC going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that
sufficient regulatory
progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon.
Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise NBC's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the
next 12 months.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the company's
stand-alone
credit profiles, a revision of the SRF to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to NBC's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because its viability ratings are
all above the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banks' (or bank
subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Fitch
attributes a
five notch differential on the preferred securities from the VR
given management
and regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
National Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--VR at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
National Bank of Canada New York Branch
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
NBC Asset Trust
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (January
2014);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013);
--2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (December 2014).
