CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Nova Scotia's
(The) (BNS) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA-' and
'F1+' respectively. This affirmation reflects BNS's good
earnings performance,
earnings diversity, strong funding and liquidity position, and
above peer median
capital ratios. At the same time, Fitch has kept the Rating
Outlook for BNS at
Stable.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com in
the near future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR's, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BNS' ratings reflects the company's good
earnings performance
over multiple operating cycles and comparatively good earnings
diversity given
its international deposit and lending platforms throughout Latin
America, The
Carribean, Central America, South America, and Asia.
Fitch believes this earnings diversity could help to support the
company's
earnings should there be weakness in the company's Canadian
operations due to
either a slowing consumer and/or housing market or the impact of
lower oil
prices on the company's commercial lending operations. That
said, Fitch does
note that BNS' operations in largely emerging international
countries do expose
the company to an elevated geopolitical and foreign exchange
risk, which to date
Fitch believes has been well managed.
Further supporting today's rating action is the company's above
peer median
Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which increased in
the wake of the
company's sale of its stake in CI Investments, an asset manager
in Canada.
Fitch believes this additional capital should help shelter the
company's balance
sheet in the event of economic stress. However, should the
company deploy this
capital into a large acquisition, Fitch would closely monitor
the impact on the
balance sheet and capital.
Fitch believes that BNS - as well as other Canadian Banks -
benefit from a
strong and diverse funding profile which supports today's
affirmation and Stable
Outlook.
Fitch believes, however, that all Canadian banks, including BNS,
are vulnerable
to credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given
high levels of
consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of
some
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This limits
housing affordability
and makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks
to their income
levels. Should the rapid decline in global oil prices cause an
economic
slowdown in Canada that affect employment levels this could
hasten potential
credit deterioration.
However, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
insurance plays an
important role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian
Banks, including
BNS, which should help shelter the company's balance sheet and
capital ratios in
the event of a consumer and/or housing market correction.
BNS, however, has increased its focus on increasing its personal
and credit card
loan balances given its partnership with Canadian Tire Financial
Services
(CTFS). Given the level of personal indebtedness in Canada,
growth in personal
unsecured loan balances at this stage of the credit cycle could
potentially
increase both the probability and severity of losses should the
economy or the
consumer market weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR's, and SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BNS' ratings, Fitch does not
expect any upside
to ratings over a medium-term time horizon.
Ratings could be modestly downgraded should BNS' credit
performance deteriorate
at a faster rate than other Canadian banks as the housing market
and consumer
eventually slows and given sizable mortgage balances as well as
growth in
personal and unsecured credit. .
Fitch notes that this could be hastened or potentially more
severe should
largely exogenous macroeconomic risks occur, such as continued
pressure in the
global oil and gas markets, unexpected increases in interest
rates which impact
consumers' ability to service debt obligations, as well as
macroeconomic
weakness in China or Europe that flows through to the Canadian
economy. This
could also have an impact on credit performance of BNS'
wholesale credit loan
portfolio given the strong growth it has also had over the last
couple of years.
Additionally, relative to other Canadian banks, BNS is
susceptible to
geopolitical or foreign currency risks in some of its emerging
market exposures.
While to date, these have been well managed in Fitch's opinion,
should any of
these risks cause a consolidated loss to BNS' overall capital
ratios, ratings
could be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the BNS' SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
(rated 'AAA', Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation
reflects Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though the propensity is becoming less certain.
Specific to BNS, Fitch's view the likelihood of support is based
mostly on the
banks' systemic importance in Canada, significant concentration
overall of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above
which account for
over 90% of banking assets, the large size of the banking system
with banking
assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as
key providers
of financial services to the Canadian economy. BNS' IDRs and
senior debt ratings
do not benefit from support because their Viability Ratings
(VRs) are all
currently above their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFIs in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect taxpayers from the risk of
a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
proposed
issuance of non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) instruments,
resolution powers
given to regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other
initiatives that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress toward reducing
the possibility
of state support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this
increases the
likelihood of NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or
more of the
Canadian Banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths, and, given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for BNS going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be affected and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory
progress continues to
be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects
to downgrade
BNS' SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the next 12 months.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a downgrade of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to the
BNS' long-term IDR and debt ratings because their VRs are all
above the SRF.
KEYRATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banks' (or bank
subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND PREFERRED
SECURITEIS
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs
of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities ratings of Scotia Capital Trust are
trust preferred
securities, which Fitch gives five notches from the VR given
management and
regulatory authorities powers to suspend dividends.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Bank of Nova Scotia
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--VR at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
--Trust Securities at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2015
-- 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September2013)
-- 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September2013)
--2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (December 2014)
