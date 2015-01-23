(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Montreal's (BMO)
long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and
'F1+'
respectively. This affirmation is reflective of BMO's
relatively good operating
performance, strong funding and liquidity position, and adequate
capital ratios.
At the same time, Fitch has kept the Rating Outlook for BMO at
Stable.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BMO's ratings reflects the company's good
operating
performance over multiple operating cycles and somewhat good
earnings diversity
relative to some other banks given the contribution from its
U.S. based
operations.
Fitch believes that the earnings contribution from BMO's
U.S.-based operations
could help to support the company's earnings and ratings should
there be
weakness in the company's Canadian operations due to either a
slowing consumer
and/or housing market as well as if lower oil prices affect the
company's
commercial lending operations. That said, Fitch does note that
BMO's U.S.
operations have to date been somewhat dilutive to the overall
enterprise's
return on equity (ROE), as it incurs some additional regulatory
and operating
costs relative to more domestically focused banks
Further supporting today's rating action is the company's
adequate Basel III
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which BMO worked to increase
in the wake of
the closing of its acquisition of F&C in early 2014. Fitch
believes this
additional capital should help shelter the company's balance
sheet in the event
of economic stress. That said, should the company deploy more
capital into
another large acquisition, , Fitch would closely monitor the
impact on the
company's common equity (numerator) and risk-weighted assets
(RWA) (denominator)
to determine if the resultant capital ratios had an impact on
ratings.
Fitch believes that BMO, as well as other Canadian Banks,
benefits from a strong
and diverse funding profile which supports today's ratings
affirmation and
Stable Outlook. For BMO, Fitch notes that the deposits gathered
by the
company's U.S. operations are relatively low-cost and sticky,
further supporting
the company's funding profile.
However, Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including BMO,
are vulnerable
to credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given
high levels of
consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of
some
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This limits
housing affordability
and makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks
to their income
levels.
Additionally, should the rapid decline in global oil prices
cause an economic
slowdown in Canada that impacts employment levels, it could
hasten potential
credit deterioration. Fitch would note that BMO's direct
exposure to oil & gas
lending appears to be on the lower side compared to other
Canadian banks, but it
could still be susceptible to losses should the oil price
decline cause economic
weaknesses noted above.
While Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance
plays an
important role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian
Banks, including
BMO, the company's large personal instalment and consumer loan
portfolio could
also be at risk. At present, this portfolio represents a
sizable 23% of the
company's Canadian loan portfolio. The performance of this
portfolio will bear
monitoring should the Canadian consumer environment begin to
weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, and SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BMO's ratings, Fitch does not
expect any upside
to ratings over a medium-term time horizon.
Ratings could be modestly downgraded should BMO's credit
performance deteriorate
at a faster rate than other Canadian banks as the housing market
and consumer
eventually slows, and given sizable personal credit as well as
a large number
of residential mortgages on the balance sheet.
Fitch notes that this could be hastened or potentially more
severe should
largely exogenous macroeconomic risks such as continued pressure
in the global
oil and gas markets, unexpected increases in interest rates
which affect
consumers' ability to service debt obligations, as well as
macroeconomic
weakness in China or Europe that flows through to adversely
impact the Canadian
economy occurs. This could also affect credit performance of
BMO's wholesale
credit loan portfolio given the strong growth it has also had
over the last
couple of years
Fitch would note that BMO has sizable contribution from capital
markets to
earnings, which in 2014 was approximately 23%, including funding
valuation
adjustment (FVA) charges. Should capital markets expand
materially or should
BMO look to move more from the middle market to larger clients,
this could
potentially increase the volatility of the company's earnings.
Similarly, should the retail business' earnings begin to decline
such that
capital markets assumes a greater proportion of overall
earnings, this could
also increase the earnings volatility, which Fitch would view
negatively from a
credit perspective. This could result in some modest ratings
pressure over
time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the BMO's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
(rated 'AAA', Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation
reflects Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though the probability is becoming less certain.
Specific to BMO, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on the
banks' systemic importance in Canada, significant concentration
overall of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above
(which account for
over 90% of banking assets), the large size of the banking
system with banking
assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as
key providers
of financial services to the Canadian economy. BMO's IDRs and
senior debt
ratings do not benefit from support because their Viability
Ratings (VRs) are
all currently above their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFIs in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect taxpayers from the risk of
a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
issuance of
non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution
powers given
regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives
that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the
propensity of state
support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this increases
the likelihood of
NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or more of the
Canadian Banks run
afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths, and given the factors
noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for the BMO
going forward, and
as such does not expect the SR to be affected.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFIs has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of the ultimate and final NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory
progress continues to
be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects
to downgrade the
BMO's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the next 12 months.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a downgrade of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to the
BMO's long-term IDR and debt ratings because their VRs are all
above the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND PREFERRED SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banks' (or bank
subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND PREFERRED
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of BMO Capital Trust D, E, and II are
trust preferred
securities, which Fitch gives five notches from BMO's VR given
management and
regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILATED COMPANY RATINGS
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies including BMO
Harris Bank
National Association reviewed as part of the Canadian Bank peer
review factor in
a high probability of support from parent institutions to the
subsidiaries. This
reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed
subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management,
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
RATINGS
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including BMO
Harris Bank National
Association are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
the banks.
BMO Harris Bank National Association's VR is at 'bbb+' as its
peers are closer
to other similarly rated U.S. banks of like size.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BMO Harris National Association's uninsured deposit ratings are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BMO
Harris National
Association and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any
change in BMO's
IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Bank of Montreal
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'aa-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Commercial paper at `F1+';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
BMO Subordinated Notes Trust
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
BMO Capital Trust E
BMO Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock rating at 'BBB'.
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
M&I Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014)
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013)
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013)
--'2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks' (December 2014)
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(January 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (Stable RatingOutlook, Negative
Sector
OutlookRemains for 2015)
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
