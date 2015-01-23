(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Caisse
Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD) Inc. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. This affirmation is reflective of CCD's strong
capital position,
solid asset quality and steady earnings.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com in
the near future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR's, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of CCD and CD reflect their central position within
the Desjardins
Group (DESJ) - CCD and CD are the issuing entities of DESJ.
The Group's main differentiating factor is its high Tier 1
capital ratio which
was 15.3% under Basel III at the end of third quarter 2014
(3Q'14). This
compares very favorably to an average of 10.7% for the other
Canadian banks
included in the sector review (Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion, Bank of
Montreal, National Bank of Canada, CIBC, and Bank of Nova
Scotia) as of the same
time period.
Fitch views this strong capital position as a notable mitigant
to the concerns
inherent in the Group's significant geographic concentration in
the province of
Quebec, its loan portfolio concentrated in residential mortgages
and a legal
structure that may limit its ability to access the equity
markets compared to
peers. Also offsetting this concern is that Quebec has been a
slower growth
province, and has not participated as much in the housing price
run-up compared
to areas such as Vancouver and Toronto.
Credit quality for CCD remains relatively strong compared to its
Canadian peers.
As highlighted by Fitch over recent periods, there will likely
be some
plateauing or cooling of the Canadian housing market, which will
adversely
impact all Canadian banks' asset quality, including CCD.
Partially mitigating
Fitch's view of this risk for CCD is the group's aforementioned
high capital
ratios, the high level of insured mortgages at roughly 35% of
all mortgages, and
the comparatively good average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the
mortgage
portfolio of 55% as of 3Q'14.
The company's profitability is somewhat constrained by
relatively high operating
expenses, owing in part to the business model and structure of
the Group. Given
its large caisse (credit union) network, CCD has a higher cost
structure than
other Canadian and global peer banks, which weighs on overall
profitability of
the Group. While CCD has worked to consolidate its caisses, its
cost structure
will likely remain high over the near- to intermediate-term.
Although CCD's overall returns are lower than peers, Fitch notes
that this
reflects the company's cooperative structure. Fitch recognizes
that the ultimate
strategy of a company with a cooperative structure differs from
a typical
corporation in that it does not look to maximize shareholder
return or return on
assets (ROA). As such, Fitch observes that CCD's average annual
ROA over the
last few years has approximated under 0.70%, which is
satisfactory, but lower
than many similarly rated banks. Fitch notes that more
aggressive expense
management could potentially aid an increase in profitability
over a medium-term
time horizon.
Fitch notes that another aspect that could potentially boost the
Group's
profitability is its growing insurance (including life, health,
and property and
casualty lines) as well as wealth management presence in Canada.
In January 2015, CCD closed on its purchase of State Farm
Canada's businesses in
property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance, as well as its
Canadian mutual
fund, loan, and living benefits companies. As a result, DESJ has
become the
second largest P&C insurance provider in Canada. This
transaction also increases
DESJ's geographic diversification of earnings and risk while
providing an
advantage of scale and strengthens its position among life and
health insurers
in Canada. Previously the smallest segment, the P&C business has
increased its
contribution to earnings to over 12% year-to-date 2014 from
approximately 8%-9%
in FY11 and FY10. The affirmation and maintenance of the Stable
Outlook reflect
Fitch's views that the transaction is neutral to CCD's ratings
at this time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, and SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high ratings of the Group, Fitch notes that
there is very
limited upside to current ratings.
Fitch notes that CCD's Rating Outlook remains Stable. This
Outlook encompasses
Fitch's views that CCD's earnings will remain somewhat
consistent over a
medium-term time horizon and that it will maintain relatively
high capital
ratios.
CCD's ratings are sensitive to the growth of DESJ's insurance
business lines,
primarily through acquisition. If insurance acquisitions, such
as the State Farm
transaction, are not integrated effectively or efficiently,
negative rating
pressure could be placed on CCD's current rating or Outlook.
This could be
measured through metrics such as customer and/or agent retention
over the long
term.
The Outlook also incorporates Fitch's view that DESJ is fairly
well-positioned
for when the Canadian housing market plateaus or possibly cools.
Fitch believes
this market movement would be manageable for DESJ given the
aforementioned
characteristics of its mortgage portfolio and its high capital
ratios.
Fitch does note, however, that should Fitch's expectations of
the slowing of the
Canadian housing market change, both nationally and with respect
to the province
of Quebec, there could be pressure on the Group's ratings or
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of CCD's SRs and SRFs reflects Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
('AAA', Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation reflects
Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though propensity is becoming less certain.
Specific to CCD, Fitch's view of the likelihood of support is
based mostly on
the banks' systemic importance in Canada, significant
concentration overall
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above
(which account for
over 90% of banking assets), the large size of the banking
system with banking
assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as
key providers
of financial services to the Canadian economy. CCD's IDRs and
senior debt
ratings do not benefit from support because their Viability
Ratings (VRs) are
all currently above their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFIs in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect taxpayers from the risk of
a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
proposed
issuance of non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) instruments,
resolution powers
given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other
initiatives that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress in reducing the
propensity of
state support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this
increases the
likelihood of NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or
more of the
Canadian Banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths, and, given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for CCD going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be affected.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFIs has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory
progress continues to
be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects
to downgrade
CCD's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the next 12 months.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a downgrade of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to CCD's
long-term IDR and debt ratings because their viability ratings
are all above the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by the CD is notched down from CCD's
IDRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of the instrument's nonperformance and
relative loss
severity risk profile. Subordinated debt is typically notched
down from the
issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). In the absence of a VR,
as is the case
with CCD, the issuances are notched from the entity's long-term
IDR.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the IDRs
of CCD.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
Capital Desjardins, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumhor, CFA
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014)
--The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013)
-- Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013)
--2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (December 2014)
--Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms (Dec.
18, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks (Stable RatingOutlook, Negative
Sector
OutlookRemains for 2015)
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.