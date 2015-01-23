(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BBB' to Colombia's global bonds for USD1.5
billion maturing
June 15, 2045. The bonds have a coupon rate of 5%.
The proceeds will be used to meet external financing
requirements for 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Colombia's ratings reflect its coherent and consistent
macroeconomic policy
framework, improved external buffers and a stronger
macroeconomic performance
than peers in terms of growth and inflation. These credit
strengths
counterbalance Colombia's high commodity dependence, limited
trade openness, low
revenue base and structural constraints in terms of low GDP per
capita, weak
institutional quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Colombia's
long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch affirmed Colombia's
ratings at 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook on Nov. 20, 2014.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Sovereign Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2014);
--'Country Ceilings' (Aug. 28, 2014).
