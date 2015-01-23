(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'A+' to
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ,
AA-/Stable)
CNY2.5billion Basel-III compliant Tier 2 instrument, due to
settle on 30 January
2015.
The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations will be
issued under ANZ's
USD60bn Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Final maturity is 30
January 2025,
although an earlier redemption on 30 January 2020 is possible,
subject to prior
written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA). The
notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for ANZ.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
ANZ's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would convert to
equity in part or in full should APRA deem that without the
conversion or
without a public sector capital injection, ANZ were non-viable.
The notes would
be written off in part or in full should ANZ be unable to
convert the notes to
equity within five business days of the trigger event date. No
additional
notching from the VR for non-performance is applied as the VR
already captures
the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the
instrument does not
qualify for any equity credit.
ANZ's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating Action Commentary
dated 17 June
2014).
ANZ is the first non-Chinese bank to issue Basel-III compliant
Tier-2 debt into
the Dim Sum bond market. ANZ has an active international funding
strategy and
this issue is part of its overall diversification plan.
The size of the Dim Sum market continues to expand rapidly, and
as it does, it
will become more attractive to issuers and investors alike as
market depth and
liquidity improves. Fitch expects other non-Chinese banks to
follow ANZ's
example and issue into the Dim Sum market, reflecting
international investors'
and issuers' growing acceptance of the Yuan as a global
currency.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.