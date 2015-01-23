(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) This week, Fitch Ratings' 'Inside
Credit' features
the impact of sustained low oil prices on oil sector M&A
activity.
The M&A market may see an additional boost in activity as
long-term low oil
prices may lead large oil companies to acquire smaller,
potentially distressed
ones. While this would reduce major oil companies' ability to
finance their
operations through disposals, buyers would also be more likely
to finance deals
using equity rather than borrowing, particularly for larger
acquisitions.
'Oil companies' results will look pretty awful for Q4 and the
next couple of
quarters,' says Alex Griffiths, Managing Director. 'But over the
medium term
they have flexibility. Fitch will be closely monitoring what
companies do with
opex, capex, shareholder returns and disposals. Where Fitch
expects companies to
return to credit profiles consistent with their ratings in the
medium term,
ratings should remain unchanged.'
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--Impact of declining oil prices on CAPEX
--U.S. banks' risk from oil price declines
--Margin lending in China and corporate governance risks
--FHA move and falling mortgage rates may spur US home buying or
refinancing
--International insurance regulations no threat to ratings
--Greek election uncertainty raises banks' liquidity risks
--Big Swiss companies well prepared for currency volatility
--Featured video series: US Housing and Interest Rates
--Teleconference replay: MENA sovereigns and lower oil prices
'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings'
noteworthy content,
selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly
edition,
distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:
here
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.