CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Bank of Canada's
(RY) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
and 'F1+'
respectively. This affirmation reflects RY's good earnings
performance over
multiple operating cycles, strong funding and liquidity
position, and adequate
capital ratios.
The Rating Outlook for RY remains Stable.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR's, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of RY's ratings reflects good earnings
performance, strong
market shares in Canada, a good liquidity position, and adequate
capital ratios,
which compare reasonably well to similarly rated international
peers. These
strengths help support RY's already high ratings, which are at
the highest of
Fitch's global rating universe for financial institutions.
Additionally, RY recently helped augment its earnings diversity
with
announcement the acquisition of City National Bank (CYN), which
is expected to
close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2015. This will provide
RY some
additional wealth management and banking earnings from the U.S,
especially
considering that RY has previously exited U.S. banking from a
mass market
perspective in 2011.
Further, given Fitch's concerns related to the growing
contribution of capital
markets earnings on the company's overall results, such that it
could increase
the volatility of RY's earnings particularly as consumer banking
in Canada
slows, this acquisition should help to keep the proportion RY's
capital markets
earnings have on RY's overall earnings below 25%.
However, to the extent that the contribution from capital
markets earnings
including advisory, underwritings, trading, and related lending
earnings still
creeps above 25% of overall earnings, there is likely to be some
pressure on
overall ratings.
Today's rating action is further supported by the RY's good and
robust liquidity
position. The bank has a leading deposit market share throughout
Canada, and
attractive access to multiple funding sources globally. This
includes senior
debt issuances, senior deposit notes, securitizations, and
covered bond issuance
to name a few.
Fitch believes that RY's earnings performance remains adequate
for its rating
category, but it also notes that earnings for RY, as well as the
rest of the
Canadian banks, is likely at a cyclical peak given that it has
been supported by
low provision expense over the last several years.
Similarly, Fitch believes that credit quality for RY, as well as
the rest of the
Canadian banks, is likely at a cyclical trough, and that
modestly higher
provision expense is likely at some point over the next 12 - 24
months. This
will likely weigh on the company's overall earnings, partially
offset by any
incremental earnings that are realized by the CYN acquisition
described above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR's, and SENIOR DEBT
Given RY's already high level of ratings, Fitch does not expect
any upside to
RY's ratings over a medium-term time horizon.
Alternatively, ratings could be downgraded to peer levels should
RY's credit
performance deteriorate at a faster rate than other similarly
rated entities on
a global basis.
Fitch believes that all Canadian banks, including RY, are
vulnerable to credit
deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given high
levels of consumer
indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of some
overvaluation in the
Canadian housing market. This limits housing affordability and
makes consumers
particularly susceptible to negative shocks to their income
levels. Should the
rapid decline in global oil prices cause an economic slowdown in
Canada that
impacts employment levels, this could hasten potential credit
deterioration.
While Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance
plays an
important role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian
banks, RY has
less of a preponderance of CMHC insured mortgages than other
Canadian Banks.
This means that potential losses in consumer loan portfolios
would have a bigger
impact on RY's credit metrics, earnings, and risk-weighted
assets than some
other Canadian banks. Should this risk become more evident a
downgrade to peer
levels is possible.
Fitch considers RY's capital ratios to be adequate, particularly
given its
earnings generation. However, the overall Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 9.9% is in the middle of the pack. Additionally Fitch
would note that
RY's risk-weighted assets (RWA) on its uninsured mortgage
portfolio under the
Basel III Advanced Approach is less conservative than some other
peer Canadian
banks who given their business model have a higher proportion of
standardized
RWA, and therefore total RWA, relative to their common equity.
This potentially makes RY's overall RWA more sensitive to any
credit migration,
should credit quality deteriorate, particularly in its uninsured
mortgage
portfolio. To the extent that this scenario pushes overall
capital ratios lower,
this could lead to a ratings downgrade to at least peer levels.
Finally, and as previously noted, Fitch continues to expect a
slowdown in
consumer banking and lending in Canada, which will likely reduce
earnings from
this segment. Given RY's growing contribution from its expanding
capital markets
business, , Fitch would expect capital markets revenue and
earnings to
proportionally become a larger part of RY's overall earnings mix
partially
offset by the CYN acquisition noted above.
While Fitch acknowledges that this could help to support
earnings and benefit
equity holders, the volatility of capital markets related
earnings, would
introduce higher levels of volatility to overall earnings, which
Fitch views
negatively from a credit perspective.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmations of the RY's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
('AAA'; Stable Outlook) if required. This expectation reflects
Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though propensity is becoming less certain.
Specific to RY, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on RY's
systemic importance in Canada, significant concentration overall
Canadian
banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which
account for over 90%
of banking assets, the large size of the banking system with
banking assets at
2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key
providers of
financial services to the Canadian economy. The RY's IDRs and
senior debt
ratings do not benefit from support because its VRs are all
currently above the
SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect tax payers from the risk
of a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
issuance of
non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution
powers given
regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives
that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the
propensity of state
support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this increases
the likelihood of
NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or more of the
Canadian Banks run
afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for the RY going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that
sufficient regulatory
progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon.
Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise RY's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the
next twelve months.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profile, a revision of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to RY's's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because its viability ratings are
all above the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND TRUST PREFERRED
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities issued by RY
and by various
issuing vehicles, RBC Capital Trust are notched down from the
banks' (or bank
subsidiaries') VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
Fitch notches these securities five notches from the RY's VR
given management
and regulatory authorities powers to suspend dividends.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Royal Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'aa';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Market-Linked Securities at 'AAemr';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
RBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
