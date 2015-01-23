(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of the seven
largest Canadian banking institutions by assets (referred to as
Canadian Banks)
following a peer review committee. The seven financial
institutions included in
this peer review are Bank of Montreal (BMO; rated 'AA-/F1+'),
Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS; rated 'AA-/F1+'), Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CIBC; rated
'AA-/F1+'), Caisse Centrale DesJardins (CCD; rated
'AA-/F1+')National Bank of
Canada (NBC; rated 'A+/F1'), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; rated
'AA/F1+') and
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD; rated 'AA-/F1+').
Please see separate rating action commentary for each
institution detailing the
specific rating action and rationale.
The Rating Outlook for the Canadian banks remains Stable.
Fitch's ratings for the Canadian banks remain some of the
agency's highest
ratings globally, supported by the banks' resilient operating
performance over
multiple cycles and most banks' preponderance of mortgages
insured with the
Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), which in
effect makes any
losses on these loans a sovereign obligation.
Additionally, the banks's good funding profiles and attractive
access to
wholesale funding markets also support their high ratings.
However, Fitch is becoming more and more cautious about
macroeconomic concerns
beginning to impact the Canadian banking sector. This includes a
high level of
consumer indebtedness in Canada, some overvaluation in the
housing market, and
to the extent that the drop in global oil prices causes higher
credit losses or
have negative spillover effects to the overall economy, this
could also
potentially impact ratings over time.
Additionally, Fitch believes that Canadian bank earnings have
been supported by
low provision expense over the last few years, and with the
potential reversion
in asset quality metrics, Fitch would expect higher provisioning
to begin to
weigh on overall earnings.
With the drop in earnings--particularly in the retail
businesses--Fitch believes
that some of the Canadian banks' earnings mix may skew more
towards capital
markets and wealth management. To the extent that this modestly
increases the
overall volatility of earnings, this could be a negative ratings
driver.
Similarly, Fitch believes that the Canadian banks' asset quality
metrics are
near a trough and there is likely to be some reversion in asset
quality metrics
for the reasons noted above. To the extent that a banks'
reversion in asset
quality metrics is above peer levels or impact's the company's
capital ratios
could also impact ratings over time.
Fitch will published a special report on the Canadian banks
entitled "Canadian
Banks: Nearing a Tipping Point" in the coming weeks.
