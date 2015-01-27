(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings
to Banco Original S.A. (Original):
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b+';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
--National long-term rating 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable
--National short-term rating 'F2(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned to Original reflect its large capital base,
comfortable
liquidity position, adequate asset quality and its growing
funding base.
Original's ratings also take into account the bank's ambitious
business plan
that will result in expressive investments over the next few
years and should
result in limited profitability over the next two or three
years.
Fitch views the bank's plan to develop a retail bank, focused on
high-end
individuals as an ambitious undertaken that will require
disciplined risk
management given the challenging operating environment. The
bank's revamped
management team composed of professionals with vast experience
in leading local
financial institutions will be essential for the successful
implementation of
the bank's plan to build a solid franchise and become a relevant
midsized bank
in the Brazilian market.
Even so, the bank's plan to enter the competitive retail banking
market will
face tough competition of larger and more established banks with
larger client
base and a more complete product offer. Investments in marketing
and on IT
platform and on training and hiring a qualified team will also
be expensive and
will add pressure to the bank's performance, which should lead
to at least two
periods of limited profitability.
Since the new management took on the bank, a massive revamp of
its operations
has been carried out, including a complete revision of the
credit risk framework
that resulted in a clean-up of the bank's loan portfolio; such
positive changes
on its risk controls tools will need to be tested along the
expansionary
business plan and the challenges of the operating environment.
The expansion of
the funding base and the enhancing of its commercial banking
platform have
already started to show some results and if managed properly
could help the bank
build a solid franchise.
Capitalization is vastly comfortable and in spite of the bank's
aggressive
growth plans, the bank's management has stated that it aims to
keep regulatory
capital on excess of 16%. The implementation of the bank's
business plan should
result in higher recurring earnings generation but given the
weak operating
environment, the bank's expansion plans may be halted by the
challenging
economic scenario. Developing and achieving the proposed
business plan may prove
challenging under the current scenario and competence levels and
Fitch
acknowledges that such expansion may come with certain degree of
volatility on
the banks operating results, common of banks in this stage of
development.
As is the case with wholesale funded bank and midsized banks in
general, the
bank presents concentrations on both its assets and liabilities,
which are
offset by its very comfortable liquidity and capitalization
position. The
project of building an innovative retail bank and competitive
corporate lending
and investment banking platforms results in an investment plan
of USD200 million
that will require the bank's client acquisition strategy to be
successful in
order to generate results that will cover the higher level of
administrative and
personnel expenses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Ratings could benefit from a less
concentrated funding
base and by a successful implementation of the proposed business
plan that
result in consistent operating profitability. Also, preserving
capital levels
along the target of 16% set up by management would be important
to enhance the
financial profile of the bank while it grows. However, given the
intensive
investment plan, this is an unlikely scenario in the medium
term.
Negative Rating Action: A longer than expected development of
its business plan
or a deterioration of its corporate lending or agribusiness loan
portfolio that
result in negative results could lead to a downgrade of
Original's ratings.
Operating ROAA below 0.5% and a deterioration of Fitch Core
Capital to levels
below 15% could trigger a downgrade on the ratings.
Contact :
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55 11 4504 2213
Fith Ratings Brasil Ltda, Alameda Santos, 700, Seventh floor,
Sao Paulo, SP.
Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.