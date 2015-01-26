(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed City
National
Corporation's (CYN) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A-'on Rating Watch
Positive. The action follows the announcement that Royal Bank of
Canada (RY
'AA'/Stable Outlook) has announced an agreement to acquire CYN
for approximately
$5.4 billion.
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch recently affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the
RY 'AA' (please
see separate Fitch press release dated Jan. 23, 2015 for
detailed rationale).
Fitch believes the acquisition of CYN by RY would improve the
CYN's overall
financial profile as it would stand to benefit from RY's Wealth
Management
platform in the U.S., which would help diversify CYN's revenue
base. RY has a
strong franchise that includes personal and commercial banking,
wealth and asset
management operations, insurance, investor and treasury services
and capital
markets activities primarily in North America. As part of the
review, Fitch will
consider whether CYN's rating are equalized or notched from RY.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch upon the completion of
the transaction
with RY. Closing is expected before the end of calendar 2015
subject to
customary closing conditions, including receipt of required
regulatory approvals
and the approval of City National's stockholders.
The Rating Watch Positive is reflects Fitch's view that RY's
acquisition will
strengthen the company profile CYN.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
CYN's ratings
will likely be upgraded upon RY's completion of the acquisition,
although the
degree of rating uplift is yet to be determined. Under Fitch's
criteria, CYN's
ratings may be equalized or notched down from RY's based on a
number of factors.
Should RY be unable or unwilling to complete the acquisition of
CYN, Fitch would
evaluate the reason and assess CYN's ratings accordingly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
CYN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should CYN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for CYN given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that CYN may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CYN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CYN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not currently incorporate
any support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CYN's support rating of '5' could move higher upon RY's
completion of the
acquisition of CYN, which would reflect potential institutional
support from RY.
However, CYN's Support Rating Floor is not anticipated to change
regardless of
the outcome of acquisition by RY, since there is no rating floor
for
institutional support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CYN's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CYN's ratings will likely move higher upon RY's completion of
the acquisition of
CYN. Should RY be unable to complete the acquisition, CYN's
ratings will likely
remain unchanged.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
City National Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured 'A-'
--Preferred Stock 'BB'
--Support '5'.
City National Bank
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Long-term Deposit 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a-';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB+';
--Support '5'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
City National Corporation
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
City National Bank
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
