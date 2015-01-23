(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian
Imperial Bank
of Commerce's (CIBC) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA-'
and 'F1+' respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation is reflective of CIBC's solid franchise in
Canada, sound capital
levels, strong asset quality, continued earnings stability,
strong funding and
liquidity position and favorable metrics relative to
international peers. These
strengths help support CIBC's already high ratings, which are at
the top of
Fitch's global rating universe for financial institutions.
That said, Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including
CIBC, are
vulnerable to credit deterioration in their domestic loan
portfolios given high
levels of consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's
view of some
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This limits
housing affordability
and makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks
to their income
levels. Should the rapid decline in global oil prices cause an
economic slowdown
in Canada that impacts employment levels this could hasten
potential credit
deterioration. Either way, Fitch believes provision expenses
will be a growing
headwind to earnings over the medium term.
Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance plays
an important
role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian Banks,
although the
availability of mortgage insurance is expected to continue to
decline. CIBC is
currently at the high-end of the peer group, in terms of
mortgage insurance,
with 67% of its residential mortgage portfolio being insured at
year-end 2014
(YE14) and uninsured mortgages had a loan-to-value ratio of 60%.
Fitch believes
this profile will help to insulate the bank from material
disruptions in housing
prices or marked deterioration in the consumer leverage profile,
on a relative
basis.
Additionally, Fitch continues to expect that earnings growth in
consumer banking
and lending in Canada will be challenged, given the maturity of
the market and
the increasingly strained consumer. Fitch believes CIBC's
exposure to the
consumer is larger than the peer average, with non-business and
government loan
representing 78.5% of the loan portfolio at YE14. As a result,
banks will need
to focus on growth in wealth management; an increasingly
competitive business,
and be keenly focused on cost controls in order to meet earnings
targets over
the medium term.
CIBC's wealth management business continues to contribute a
growing proportion
of overall earnings and management has been targeting a 15%
contribution rate
from the segment, which Fitch believes could be achieved in
2015. Several
acquisitions, including the purchase of Atlantic Trust Private
Wealth Management
in 2014, the purchase of MFS McLean Budden in 2012, and the
minority investment
in American Century investments in 2011, have all supported
earnings growth in
recent years. Fitch believes CIBC will continue to evaluate
acquisition
opportunities, particularly in the U.S.
CIBC's adjusted efficiency ratio ticked-up in 2014, given
investments in
strategic initiatives and enhancements made to the bank's travel
reward card and
other card products. Fitch does not expect material efficiency
improvements in
2015, as the bank continues to spend money on growth
initiatives.
From a capital perspective, CIBC's position is solid for the
rating category. At
Oct. 31, 2014, the bank's Basel III Tier I common equity ratio
(CET1) was 10.3%,
on an all-in basis, which is slightly above the peer average and
well-above
minimum regulatory requirements. The CET1 ratio rose 90 basis
points (bps)
during 2014 as a 3.3% increase in risk-weighted assets, was more
than offset by
growth in retained earnings and a lower reduction for defined
benefit pension
fund net assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, and SENIOR DEBT
Given its already high rating levels, Fitch does not expect any
upside to CIBC's
ratings over a medium-term time horizon.
However, negative rating actions could be driven by significant
deterioration in
earnings and/or credit performance, as the housing market
eventually slows and
consumer leverage profiles remain at high levels. While some
credit
normalization is expected, Fitch notes that this could be
hastened or
potentially more severe due largely to exogenous macroeconomic
risks such as
continued pressure in the global oil and gas markets, unexpected
increases in
interest rates, which impact consumers ability to service debt
obligations, as
well as macroeconomic weakness in China or Europe that flows
through to
adversely impact the Canadian economy. Fitch believes CIBC may
be more exposed
to consumer-specific trends than the peer average, given the
relative size of
its credit card book and overall consumer loan portfolio. As a
result, material
credit deterioration in those assets could have an outsized
impact on overall
results, which could drive negative rating actions.
An alteration of the bank's risk appetite, an inability to
integrate accretive
wealth management acquisitions, a weakening liquidity profile,
and/or reduced
buffers on new and updated regulatory capital minimums could
also yield negative
rating momentum.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of CIBC's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
('AAA', Rating Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation
reflects Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though propensity is becoming less certain.
Specific to CIBC, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on their
systemic importance in Canada, significant concentration overall
Canadian
banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which
account for over 90%
of banking assets, the large size of the banking system with
banking assets at
2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as key
providers of
financial services to the Canadian economy. CIBC's IDRs and
senior debt ratings
do not benefit from support because its VRs are all currently
above their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect tax payers from the risk
of a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
proposed
issuance of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) instruments,
resolution
powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and
other initiatives
that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce
the propensity of
state support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this
increases the
likelihood of NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or
more of the
Canadian Banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for CIBC going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that
sufficient regulatory
progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon.
Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise CIBC's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the
next 12 months.
Absent a material change in economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a revision of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to CIBC's
long-term IDR and debt ratings because its VR is above the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banks' (or bank
subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of CIBC.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VR of
the parent bank.
The preferred securities ratings of CIBC and CIBC Capital Trust
reflect the
ability of management and regulatory authorities to suspend
dividends, which
results in the rating being five notches from CIBC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILATED COMPANY RATINGS
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as
part of the
Canadian bank peer review factor in a high probability of
support from parent
institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent
banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the
high level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILATED COMPANY
RATINGS
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the ultimate parent, Canadian Imperial Bank
of Commerce.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-'
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Senior market-linked securities at 'AA-emr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc.
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
CIBC World Markets Plc
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Support Rating '1'.
CIBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
