(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Toronto-Dominion
Bank's (TD) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and 'F1+'
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian
Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report
'Canadian Banks:
Nearing a Tipping Point' available at www.fitchratings.com
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR's, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects TD's solid franchise in Canada and the
U.S., strong
asset quality, continued earnings stability, strong funding and
liquidity
position, sound capital position, and favorable metrics relative
to
international peers. These strengths help support TD's already
high ratings,
which are at the top of Fitch's global rating universe for
financial
institutions.
However, Fitch believes that all Canadian banks, including TD,
are vulnerable to
credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given
high levels of
consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of
some
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This limits
housing affordability
and makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks
to their income
levels. Should the rapid decline in global oil prices cause an
economic slowdown
in Canada that impacts employment levels, this could hasten
potential credit
deterioration. Either way, Fitch believes provision expenses
will be a growing
headwind to earnings over the medium-term.
Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance plays
an important
role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian banks,
although the
availability of mortgage insurance is expected to continue to
decline. TD is
currently at the high end of the peer group, in terms of
mortgage insurance,
with over 69% of its residential mortgage portfolio being
insured at YE14 and
uninsured mortgages had a loan-to-value ratio of 70%. Fitch
believes this
profile will help to insulate the bank from material disruptions
in housing
prices or marked deterioration in the consumer leverage profile,
on a relative
basis.
Additionally, Fitch continues to expect that earnings growth in
consumer banking
and lending in Canada will be challenged, given the maturity of
the market and
the increasingly strained consumer. As a result, banks will need
to focus on
growth in wealth management; an increasingly competitive
business, and be keenly
focused on cost controls in order to meet earnings targets over
the medium-term.
TD's adjusted efficiency ratio ticked-up modestly in 2014, given
investments in
strategic initiatives and the impact from recent acquisitions.
Fitch does not
expect material efficiency improvements in 2015, as the bank
continues to spend
money on growth initiatives.
From a capital perspective, TD's position is sound for the
rating category. At
Oct. 31, 2014, the bank's Basel III Tier I common equity ratio
(CET1) was 9.4%,
on an all-in basis, which is below the peer average, but above
minimum
regulatory requirements. The CET1 ratio rose 40 bps during 2014
as a 14.7%
increase in risk-weighted assets, was more than offset by growth
in retained
earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive
income. On a
relative basis, TD's capital position is impacted by a higher
risk weighting on
its residential mortgage portfolio, as it uses the standardized
approach for a
portion of the loan book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR's, and SENIOR DEBT
Given its already high rating levels and the Negative Sector
Outlook on Canadian
banks, Fitch does not expect any upside to TD's ratings over the
medium-term.
However, negative rating actions could be driven by significant
deterioration in
earnings and/or credit performance, particularly if it differs
materially from
that of other large Canadian banks, as the housing market
eventually slows and
consumer leverage profiles remain at high levels. Fitch believes
TD may be more
susceptible to consumer stress, as it is now the largest credit
card issuer in
Canada. While some credit normalization is expected, Fitch notes
that this could
be hastened or potentially more severe due largely to exogenous
macroeconomic
risks such as continued pressure in the global oil and gas
markets, unexpected
increases in interest rates, which impact consumers ability to
service debt
obligations, as well as macroeconomic weakness in China or
Europe that flows
through to adversely impact the Canadian economy. An alternation
of the bank's
risk appetite, a weakening liquidity profile, and/or reduced
buffers on
regulatory capital minimums could also yield negative rating
momentum.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the TD's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the
Canadian government
('AAA'; Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation reflects
Canada's
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
financial
flexibility, though propensity is becoming less certain.
Specific to TD, our view of support likelihood is based mostly
on their systemic
importance in Canada, significant concentration overall Canadian
banking assets
amongst the institutions noted above, which account for over 90%
of banking
assets, the large size of the banking system with banking assets
at 2.1 times
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to the Canadian economy. TD's IDRs and senior debt
ratings do not
benefit from support because their VRs are all currently above
their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect tax payers from the risk
of a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
proposed
issuance of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) instruments,
resolution
powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and
other initiatives
that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce
the propensity of
state support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this
increases the
likelihood of NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or
more of the
Canadian Banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths, and given the factors
noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for the TD going
forward, and as
such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that
sufficient regulatory
progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon.
Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise TD's SRFs to 'BBB-' at some point over the
next twelve months.
Absent a material change in economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a revision of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to TD's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because its viability rating is
above the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banks' (or bank
subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of TD.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VR of
the parent bank.
The preferred securities ratings of TD, TD Capital Trust III and
IV, and
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation reflect the ability of
management and
regulatory authorities to suspend dividends, which results in
the rating being
five notches from TD's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
TD Bank, NA's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by TD Bank,
NA are primarily
sensitive to any change in TD Bank NA's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATINGS
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as
part of the
Canadian bank peer review factor in a high probability of
support from parent
institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent
banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the
high level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
RATINGS
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the ultimate parent, Toronto Dominion Bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Toronto-Dominion Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Capital Trust III, IV
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation
--Preferred at 'BBB'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(January 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holdings Companies' (August 2012);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013); and
--'2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks' (December 2014)
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
