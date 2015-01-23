(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) The rapid appreciation of the Swiss
franc (CHF)
following the Swiss National Bank's Jan. 15 decision to remove
the euro/ Swiss
franc ceiling is not a threat to the several Latin American
banks that have
issued Swiss franc-denominated bonds, as the amounts outstanding
are relatively
small and exchange risk is nearly 100% hedged, says Fitch
Ratings.
Latin American commercial banks had about CHF4.5 billion of
outstanding bonds as
of Jan. 21, 2015, comprising less than 2.5% of the total bond
issuances made in
foreign currencies by Latin American banks. The amounts do not
include Swiss
franc-denominated bonds issued by the Latin American
multilateral banks, which
also typically fully hedged exposures.
The bulk of this exposure is at Chilean banks (about CHF2.5
billion), with the
rest was issued by Brazilian and Panamanian banks. Some of the
Swiss
franc-denominated issues have been private placements and not
all may be
included in our tally. All of the bonds we account for mature on
or before 2019,
with interest rates ranging from 0.75% to 3%, highlighting the
appeal of this
funding source.
Low interest rates and ample appetite for Latin American debt
lured some
regional banks to the Swiss capital markets over the past
several years.
While restrictive local regulations limit FX exposures, banks'
risk management
has generally chosen to fully hedge this risk.
Contacts:
Diego Alcazar
Director
Latin America Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0396
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
