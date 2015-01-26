(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of CCA's IDR at 'BB+' reflects the company's
strong credit
metrics offset by declining occupancy rates and contract losses.
Over the last
year, the company has benefited from refinancing its unsecured
bonds at a lower
cost, thus improving its fixed-charge coverage ratio. CCA also
upsized its
secured revolving credit facility, improving its liquidity.
STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS
CCA's leverage is low relative to Fitch's rated U.S. equity REIT
universe but
in-line with broader corporates at the same rating level.
Leverage (as measured
by net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) was 3.1x for the
Trailing Twelve
Months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2014, versus 3.0x and 2.5x for full
year 2013 and
2012, respectively. Excluding the effect of a $70 million lease
prepayment CCA
made in 3Q 2014, TTM leverage would have been 2.9x. The company
targets leverage
of 3.0x with a maximum level of 4.0x. Fitch projects that
leverage will decline
slightly to approximately 3.0x over the next two years as the
company generates
cash flows from newly-signed contracts and in-process
developments.
CCA also has a high level of fixed-charge coverage. Coverage was
8.2x for the
TTM ended Sept. 30, 2014 versus 7.2x and 6.4x in full years 2013
and 2012,
respectively. This metric is also strong relative to Fitch's
rated U.S. REIT
universe but in-line with broader corporates at the same rating
level. Fitch
defines coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring
maintenance
capital expenditures divided by cash interest expense incurred.
Fitch expects
coverage will decline to the mid-7.0x area as the company
refinances amounts
outstanding on its revolving credit facility with longer-term
unsecured debt.
FALLING OCCUPANCIES
Average compensated occupancy was at 84.4% for the quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2014,
down from 85.2% as of Dec 31, 2013 and a high of 99% for the
quarter ended June
30, 2007. Total occupancy excluding idled facilities was 95.5%
as of Sept. 30,
2014, up slightly from 95% as of Dec. 31, 2013, indicative of
stability for
assets in operation. While CCA desires a certain level of
vacancy in order to
meet demand, occupancy has fallen steadily over the past six
years. This trend
has been driven by the company increasing its available beds
from 73,000 to
83,000 over the same time period coupled with contract losses
which have
resulted in idled facilities. Despite falling occupancies, CCA
has grown its
revenue per compensated man-day steadily and maintained its
operating margins,
as the company incurs minimal costs on idled facilities.
SOLID COMPETITIVE POSITION
The long-term credit characteristics of the private correctional
facilities
industry are generally attractive, although there are potential
headwinds.
Public prisons are generally overcrowded and the supply of new
prisons has been
modest over the past five years. The private sector accounts for
approximately
10% of the U.S. prison market and CCA is the market leader with
41% market share
of all private prison beds. CCA's largest competitor, The GEO
Group (GEO),
controls 32% of private prison beds, but relatively high
barriers of entry exist
for other potential competitors. Despite slight declines in
prison populations
since 2009, the U.S. private correctional facilities should
continue to exhibit
modest growth in the long run.
RELATIVELY STABLE CONTRACTUAL INCOME
CCA enters into contracts with federal agencies as well as state
and local
governments. These customers typically guarantee contracts
either at a
per-inmate-per-day (per diem) rate or utilize a 'take or pay'
arrangement which
guarantees minimum occupancy levels. Contracts with these
government authorities
are generally for three to five years with multiple renewal
terms, but can be
terminated at any time without cause. Terms are typically
exposed to legislative
bi-annual or annual appropriation of funds process. Since
contracts are subject
to appropriation of funds, strained budget situations at
federal, state, and
local levels could pressure negotiated rates.
The company received multiple requests for assistance with
contracts from its
government customers throughout the financial downturn. CCA was
able to adjust
cost and/or service items in contracts to compensate for reduced
revenue levels
such that the contracted profit and margins did not deteriorate.
As a result,
the company had strong relative financial performance through
the recent
recession. Despite several contract losses in recent years, the
historical
renewal rate at owned and managed facilities is approximately
90%.
LIMITED REAL ESTATE VALUE
CCA's real estate holdings provide only modest credit support.
There are limited
to no alternative uses of prisons and the properties are often
in rural areas.
The company has never obtained a mortgage on any of its owned
properties,
exhibiting limited contingent liquidity. However, the facilities
do provide
essential governmental services, so there is inherent value in
the properties.
Additionally, prisons have a long depreciable life of 50 years
with a practical
useful life of approximately 75 years. CCA has a young owned
portfolio with a
median age of approximately 17 years.
LIMITED SECURED DEBT MARKET
Due to the uncertain real estate, the secured debt market for
prisons remains
undeveloped and is unlikely to become as deep as that for other
commercial real
estate asset classes, weakening the contingent liquidity
provided by CCA's
unencumbered asset pool. Fitch would view increased secured
lender institutional
interest for prisons throughout business cycles as a positive
credit
characteristic. Despite limited secured debt access, Fitch
expects that the
company will retain strong access to capital through the bank,
bond and equity
markets to fund its business and address debt maturities.
CONCENTRATED, BUT CREDIT WORTHY CUSTOMER BASE
CCA's customer base is highly credit worthy, but slightly
concentrated as
evidenced by the top 10 tenants accounting for 82% of YTD
revenues in 2014.
Three of the company's top tenants are large federal
correctional and detention
authorities, which collectively made up 43% of revenues for the
nine months
ended Sept. 30. 2014. The United States Marshals accounts for
17% of revenue,
the Bureau of Prisons accounts for 13% of revenue, and the U.S.
Immigration and
Customs Enforcement accounts for 13% of revenue. California,
Georgia and
Tennessee are the three largest state customers and together
account for 25% of
YTD revenue. The risk of revenue loss from the California
corrections
realignment program has been mitigated by recent actions from
the state
including a new lease at the 2,304-bed California City
Correctional Center.
CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POLICIES
Management has stated a leverage target of between 3.0x and
4.0x. CCA maintains
strong financial flexibility as it generates annualized AFFO
before dividends of
over $330 million. Approximately 75% of AFFO has been used to
support the
dividend while the remaining 25% will support prison
construction, debt
reduction or other corporate activities. The company's ROI
hurdle rate is 13-15%
cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA returns to all capital investments.
CCA does not
have any debt maturing until 2017.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE
CCA's liquidity coverage is 1.8x for the period Oct. 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2016.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under the company's
credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities
after dividends. Uses of liquidity include development and other
capital
expenditures. CCA benefits from not having any debt maturities
until 2017.
In accordance with Fitch's updated Recovery Rating (RR)
methodology, Fitch is
now providing RRs for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category.
The RR of '1' for
CCA's secured credit facility supports a rating of 'BBB-', one
notch above the
IDR, and reflects outstanding recovery prospects. The secured
credit facility is
effectively senior to the unsecured bonds. CCA's accounts
receivable are pledged
as collateral. Accounts receivable were $292 million as of Sept.
30, 2014.
Equity in the company's domestic operating subsidiaries and 65%
of international
subsidiaries are also pledged as collateral. The long-term fixed
assets are not
pledged. As of Sept. 30, 2014, leverage through the secured
credit facility was
approximately 1.4x based on the drawn amount, and 2.3x assuming
the facility was
fully-drawn.
The RR of '4' for CCA's senior unsecured debt supports a rating
of 'BB+', the
same as CCA's IDR, and reflects average recovery prospects in a
distressed
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations for an investment grade IDR include:
--Increased privatization of the correctional facilities
industry;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x
leverage target; 4.0x
minimum fixed charge coverage);
--Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prisons
sector.
Considerations for downward pressure on the IDR/Outlook include:
--Fitch's projection of leverage sustaining above 3.5x coupled
with continued
fundamental business headwinds. Should operating fundamentals
improve,
indicating current operating weakness is more cyclical than
secular in nature,
leverage sustaining above 4.0x would be considered for downward
pressure on the
IDR or Outlook;
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share or profitable contract losses;
--Material political decisions negatively affecting the
long-term dynamics of
the private correctional facilities industry.
Fitch has affirmed CCA's ratings and assigned Recovery Ratings
as follows:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--$900 million secured revolving credit facility at
'BBB-'/'RR1';
--$675 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'/'RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
