(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Credito
Emiliano S.p.A.'s (CREDEM, BBB+/Negative/F2/bbb+) EUR2.1bn
mortgage covered
bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG), guaranteed by
CREDEM CB S.r.l.
(CREDEM CB), at 'A+' and its EUR1.29bn mortgage covered bonds,
guaranteed by
CANOSSA CB S.r.l. (CANOSSA CB), at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on both
programmes is
Negative, and mirrors that of the issuer's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR).
The affirmation follows a periodic review of the programmes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CREDEM CB
The rating of the OBG, guaranteed by CREDEM CB, is based on
CREDEM's Long-term
IDR of 'BBB+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and the 71.6% asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
80.5% 'A+' breakeven AP.
Overcollateralisation (OC) Components
Fitch has revised the breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating of the
OBG guaranteed by
CREDEM CB to 80.5% (corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of
24.2%) from 79% (26.6% OC). This was mainly due to an
improvement in the cash
flow valuation component to 6.5% from 10.7%.
The high refinancing spreads for Italian residential mortgage
loans (399bps at
'A+') and maturity mismatches drive the 14.7% asset disposal
loss component,
which is the greatest contributor to the breakeven AP. This is
followed by the
cash flow valuation component of 6.5%, whose improvement has led
to a lower 'A+'
breakeven OC due to open interest rate positions between assets
and liabilities.
The cover pool comprises fixed loans (18.5%), floating-rate
loans (38.9%) and
loans with switching options from fixed to floating or vice
versa (42.6%),
whereas all the OBG are fixed-rate and Fitch considers them
floating in its cash
flow analysis because they are hedged via a fixed to floating
swap agreement
entered with the issuer. In an increasing interest rate
scenario, which drives
the breakeven OC results, Fitch assumes that the optional loans
would switch to
fixed-rate, increasing the interest rate mismatches in the
programme.
The cover pool's credit loss of 6.1% in a 'A+' scenario reflects
a 'A+' weighted
average (WA) frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) of 21.2% and a WA
recovery rate
(WARR) of 71.3%. The WAFF is driven by the presence in the cover
pool of loans
originated by CreaCasa (an origination channel fully owned by
the issuer, which
grants loans that could have a higher-risk profile than loans
originated by the
branch network) (15.5% of the cover pool) and of floating-rate
loans granted in
a low interest rate scenario (42.3%), whereas the WARR reflects
an increased
indexed WA current loan-to-value (CLTV (indexed)) of 53.2%
compared with 49.5%
previously.
For CREDEM CB's rating, which considers both uplift on a
probability of default
(PD) basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal
loss component
is in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely
payments (i.e.
'A-' tested rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC
components
represent 'A+' stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at
least 91%
recoveries rather than 100% to assign two notches credit for
recoveries given
default, this is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is
higher than 24.2%'s
'A+' breakeven OC.
D-Cap
Fitch revised the privileged derivatives component of its D-Cap
assessment to
'moderate' from 'low', reflecting our latest view of the
materiality of the
fixed-to-floating swap and of an internal swap counterparty. The
programme has
liability interest rate swaps and CREDEM is the swap
counterparty. Currently all
outstanding covered bonds are fixed-rate versus 50% previously;
the outstanding
series are all hedged with the exception of one series where the
swap notional
is 70% of the nominal amount of the series. In Fitch's view the
exposure of the
covered bonds to the swaps provided by CREDEM is material as it
hedges the
incoming flows from the portfolio, which comprises 77%
floating-rate assets (as
of November 2014, including optional and modular loans, which
are
floating-rate).
The revised assessment on the privileged derivatives component
does not affect
the D-Cap of 1 (very high risk), because the weakest link of the
D-Cap analysis
remains the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which is considered
very high risk.
In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches
from the issuer
to the cover pool, Fitch does not expect a successful sale of
the assets to be
achieved in a 12-month maturity extension of the liabilities, to
make timely
payments on the covered bonds.
Fitch takes into account the highest level of AP recorded by
CREDEM CB during
the preceding 12 months (71.6% as of March 2014), because the
issuer is
currently rated 'F2' and the programme is not in wind down or
dormant.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CANOSSA CB
The 'BBB+' rating of the OBG, guaranteed by CANOSSA CB, is based
on CREDEM's
Long-term IDR of 'BBB+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, and
unchanged D-Cap of 1
(very high risk) and the contractual AP of 100% (no OC) that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, which is at the same level as Fitch's
breakeven OC for
the rating.
The 100% AP is not sufficient to sustain the rating of the OBG
on a PD basis,
even though the OBG would theoretically be rated one-notch above
the 'BBB+'
tested rating on a PD basis, with recovery prospects in a 'A-'
rating scenario
of at least 51%. However, certain rating triggers in the
documentation,
including the definition of eligible institution, limit the
covered bonds rating
to the 'BBB' rating category.
The 'BBB+' breakeven AP is 100% because the programme is
considered to be
dormant; the programme has only been used for market operations
with the
European Central Bank and the last issue took place in 2013.
Furthermore, CREDEM
does not expect further issuance from the programme in the
short- to
medium-term.
The rating reflects a 'BBB+' WAFF of 18.3% and a WARR of 71.3%.
The WAFF is
driven by the presence in the cover pool of loans originated by
CreaCasa
(37.8%), of constant instalment and variable maturity loans
(31.3%), and of
floating-rate loans granted in a low interest rate scenario
(48.2%), whereas the
WARR is driven by an indexed WA CLTV of 60.3%, higher than 47.6%
previously.
D-Cap
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by what Fitch assesses as a
weak liquidity
gap and systemic risk component, as is the case for the CREDEM
CB programme.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 0 for both programmes reflects the
covered bonds'
exemption from bail-in but also Fitch's view that Italy is not a
covered
bonds-intensive jurisdiction; that the issuer is not
systemically important in
its domestic market, and the lack of protection provided by
unsecured debt,
which is 0% of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CREDEM CB
The 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the issuer's Long-term IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BBB' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to 0; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its
analysis increases
above Fitch's 'A+' breakeven level of 80.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases to the
contractual
limit of 93% the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded
to 'A-'; this
level of AP would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment
on the OBG and
limit the covered bond rating to one-notch above the IDR.
CANOSSA CB
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the
issuer's Long-term IDR
is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB-' or below.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 206
Committee Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 40
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, ' Criteria Addendum: Italy -
Residential Mortgage
Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 5 June 2014 and 'Criteria
for Interest
Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered
Bonds' dated 19
December 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.