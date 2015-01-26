(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The Indonesian
government's plan to inject
IDR9trn (USD715m) in capital for the country's largest lender,
Bank Mandiri,
underscores the strong capitalisation in the banking sector,
says Fitch Ratings.
Indonesian banks' moderate risk profiles are backed by
comfortable
loss-absorption cushions, and they are well positioned to
withstand a reasonably
high degree of asset quality stress - owing to high core capital
buffers and
profitability. Fitch maintains a stable outlook on the sector's
ratings.
Bank Mandiri will raise the IDR9trn in capital through a rights
issue as part of
a broader government plan to inject IDR48trn (USD3.8bn) into
state-linked
businesses, mainly in the infrastructure sector. Bank Mandiri's
core capital
position, which was 14.6% as of end-September 2014, is lower
than the industry
average (17.9%). Mandiri's pro forma Tier 1 capital will
increase to 16.3%
following the capital injection.
The government has also announced plans to inject additional
capital into other
state-owned banks in the next few years, and lower dividend
payments to
strengthen their capital positions further. High profitability,
with the
sector's return on assets at around 2.9% as of end-October 2014,
gives
Indonesia's banks a healthy buffer in the event of a downturn.
In a stress test conducted by Fitch, Indonesia's nine largest
banks -
representing 65% of system assets - were estimated to incur
average credit costs
of 4.2% of total loans based on the NPL formation rate rising by
three times
from 1.2% of the total loan book for 3Q14. The stress tests also
assumed greater
default risks for those loans classified as "special mention"
loans, those
undergoing restructuring, or those denominated in foreign
currencies. Such
credit costs would be comfortably covered by pre-provision
profit. As such, the
risk of capital impairment was also found to be low under the
assessed stressed
environment.
The major Indonesian banks are likely to maintain high core
capitalisation over
the medium term, as indicated by the Mandiri rights issue and
dividend
reduction. Other banks have also opted to focus on capital
preservation,
including higher profit retention and lower loan-growth targets.
The improved capital ratio also reflects in part a slowdown in
loan growth to
12.8% yoy in October 2014, down from 22.2% a year earlier. This
came alongside a
broader macroeconomic adjustment and rebalancing in 2013 and
2014, where real
GDP growth and inflation declined. The slowdown has resulted in
mildly worsening
asset quality for the banks, with the NPL ratio rising slightly
to 2.3% in 3Q14
from 1.8% in 4Q13.
The NPL ratio should remain between 2%-3% in 2015. Fitch expects
real GDP growth
to pick up to 5.4% this year, from an estimated 5.1% in 2014,
which should
support credit quality.
Contacts:
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, 12940
Julita Wikana
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2988 6808
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Indonesian Banking System
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.