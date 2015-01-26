(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC
The State
Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank), JSC State Savings
Bank of Ukraine
(Oschadbank) and privately-owned Pivdennyi Bank's (PB) Long-term
foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
The banks' IDRs are driven by their standalone strength, as
reflected in their
'ccc' Viability Ratings. However, the IDRs of Ukreximbank and
Oschadbank are
also underpinned by potential state support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
The banks' 'CCC' Long-term IDRs and 'ccc' VRs primarily reflect
the highly
stressed operating environment, which has resulted in weaker
asset quality,
greater deposit instability, higher funding costs and weaker
performance.
Ukreximbank and Oschadbank's foreign currency liquidity
positions are tight,
given upcoming bond repayments, although their capital positions
are somewhat
better than at other Ukrainian banks. PB has lower refinancing
risks, but a
significantly weaker capital position.
Ukreximbank faces a USD750m Eurobond repayment in April 2015.
Management has
informed Fitch that as of today, the bank has not yet
accumulated sufficient
foreign currency liquidity to repay the Eurobond in full. The
bank plans to
source additional foreign currency from loan repayments in 1Q15.
However, in
case of lower than expected repayments and/or foreign currency
deposit outflows,
in Fitch's view, the bank would be reliant on open market
purchases or the
availability of foreign currency liquidity from the National
Bank of Ukraine
(NBU) in order to repay the Eurobond.
Oschadbank has a USD700m Eurobond maturing in March 2016, and
will also need to
accumulate additional foreign currency liquidity in order to
make this payment.
Recent deposit outflows have generally been manageable for each
of the three
banks, helped by previously accumulated cash cushions,
regulatory restrictions
on cash withdrawals and so far available UAH-liquidity support
from the NBU.
Problem assets are large at each of the three banks, including
non-performing
loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) at 9% (PB), 15%
(Ukreximbank) and
21% (Oschadbank), and restructured/rolled over exposures in the
range of 25%-40%
of end-9M14 loans. In most cases NPLs have been reasonably
provisioned and/or
collateralised. Downside risks stem from restructured/rolled
over portfolios,
including moderately provisioned exposures to borrowers from the
Donetsk and
Luhansk regions and the Crimea (13%-14% of loans at Oschadbank
and Ukreximbank;
a much smaller proportion at PB), creating potential for further
increases in
credit losses. Lending in foreign currencies was in the range of
42%-64% of
end-9M14 net loans for the three banks, and most borrowers are
effectively
unhedged.
Ukreximbank and Oschadbank's asset quality also remains
significantly correlated
with the sovereign's credit profile due to the banks' large
exposure to
sovereign debt (1.1x Fitch core capital, FCC, at end-1H14 for
Oschad and 1.7x
FCC for Ukrexim), both in local and foreign currencies, and to
the public sector
more generally (more notably at Oschadbank, given its lending to
NJSC Naftogaz
of Ukraine; CCC), and some risk that this exposure could grow
further given
pressure on government finances.
Performance has been weak at all three banks, with large loan
impairment charges
affecting bottom line performance in 2014 at Ukreximbank and
Oschadbank.
Following capital injections in 4Q14 (in the form of sovereign
bonds), the two
state-owned banks could have provisioned around 42%-45% of loans
without
breaching regulatory capital ratios (CAR). However, this buffer
should be viewed
in light of the large sovereign debt exposure, while asset
quality continues to
deteriorate rapidly in the high-risk operating environment.
PB's capital is under pressure, with the regulatory CAR of 10.8%
at end-11M14
close to the regulatory minimum level of 10%, while the bank is
trying to
attract subordinated debt in order to support its solvency.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of the Support Rating Floors and Support Ratings
of Ukreximbank
and Oschadbank reflects Fitch's view of the Ukrainian
authorities' still quite
high propensity to provide support to these two banks. This view
takes into
account the banks' 100%-state ownership, policy roles, high
systemic importance,
and the track record of capital support for the banks under
different
governments. However, the authorities' ability to provide
support, in case of
need, remains limited, as indicated by the sovereign's 'CCC'
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The affirmation of Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating at
'C', the lowest
possible issue rating, reflects the affirmation of the bank's
VR. The two-notch
differential between the bank's VR of 'ccc' and the subordinated
debt rating of
'C' reflects one notch for incremental non-performance risk
(resulting from the
flexibility to defer coupons in certain circumstances, for
example if the bank
reports negative net income for a quarter) and one notch for
potentially weaker
recoveries due to the instrument's subordination. To date, the
bank has not
deferred a coupon payment on its subordinated debt. The rating
could be upgraded
in case of an upgrade of the bank's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS
The banks' IDRs and VRs would not automatically be downgraded in
case of a
further sovereign downgrade/debt restructuring, as the banks'
low ratings
already reflect very high levels of credit risk. However, the
banks' IDRs and
debt ratings could be downgraded in case of transfer and
convertibility
restrictions being imposed which would restrict their ability to
service their
obligations.
The ratings of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank could be downgraded if
they fail to
accumulate sufficient foreign currency to meet upcoming debt
repayments.
Conversely, a strengthening of their foreign currency liquidity
would
significantly reduce near-term default risk and help the ratings
stabilise at
their current levels.
PB could be downgraded if its capitalisation suffers a further
sharp
deterioration due to either continued UAH depreciation or weaker
asset quality.
Capital injections would reduce downside risk for the bank's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs: affirmed at
'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'CCC'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs: affirmed at
'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'CCC'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Pivdennyi Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Alyona Plakhova (Pivdennyi Bank)
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.