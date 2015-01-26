(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Lower oil prices rather than
political risk remain
the key development this year for Saudi Arabia's credit profile,
after the
smooth succession triggered by the death of King Abdullah, Fitch
Ratings says.
The clear and agreed succession process reduces the risk of
political
uncertainty as senior royals age (King Abdullah was 91 and his
successor is 79).
It also suggests broad continuity in economic and social policy.
The accession
of King Salman was quickly followed by the nominations of Prince
Muqrin,
established as second in line to the throne, as crown prince and
Prince Mohammed
bin Nayef as deputy crown prince. Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is
the first from
the third generation of the royal family to be formally included
in the line of
succession.
Our main near-term focus for Saudi Arabia's sovereign credit
profile remains the
impact of, and potential policy responses to, lower oil prices.
Large buffers
mean it would take prolonged low prices to undermine Saudi
Arabia's strong
fiscal and external positions, which support its 'AA'/Stable
rating.
But the fall in oil prices will cause fiscal metrics to
deteriorate in 2015. Our
forecast of an average oil price of USD70/bbl (Brent) in 2015
implies a deficit
of 7% of GDP, assuming some reduction in spending. If prices
stay around current
levels, averaging USD50/bbl, the deficit would more than double
to 16% of GDP
unless spending is cut further.
Higher spending has pushed Saudi Arabia's fiscal breakeven oil
price up, and we
estimate the 2014 figure at USD102/bbl. Regular overspending has
been a feature
of budget execution, and whether actual spending will exceed
budgeted as much as
in previous years will be a key test of policy response.
Expenditure in line with the 2015 budget would reduce spending
22% from last
year, when the government overspent by 29%. The 2015 budget
plans only a small
increase compared with the 2014 budget (excluding overspending),
as government
employees will receive an extra month's salary to account for
the difference
between the Hijri and Gregorian calendars (this occurs roughly
every three
years).
The 2015 budget reduces capex - we had expected this to be the
authorities'
first focus in any fiscal response to falling oil prices.
Further reductions are
possible (removing all capex from 2014 data would reduce Saudi
Arabia's fiscal
breakeven price to USD67/bbl). But the budget did not include
subsidy
reductions or measures to increase tax revenues.
The size of the deficit will also be influenced by our
expectation that Saudi
Arabia will lower oil production this year as part of a wider
Opec cut. Our
forecast contraction in real GDP of 1.7% this year also assumes
a blow to the
confidence of a private sector increasingly reliant on high
government spending.
A higher deficit could be financed comfortably by drawdowns from
the sovereign's
very large stock of foreign assets rather than increasing debt.
Foreign reserves
fell by around USD5bn in the three months from August, but at an
estimated 113%
of GDP at end-2014, sovereign net foreign assets remain among
the highest for
all Fitch-rated sovereigns.
We discussed the impact of lower oil prices on Saudi Arabia and
other MENA
sovereigns on a teleconference on Tuesday. A replay is available
at
www.fitchratings.com. Our next scheduled review of Saudi
Arabia's sovereign
rating is on 27 February.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: MEA Sovereigns
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.