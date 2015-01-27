(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit
Bank Albania
(PCBA) and Banka Kombetare Tregtare's (BKT) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The Outlooks on both banks have
been revised to
Stable from Negative, reflecting Fitch's revised assessment of
country risks in
Albania. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PCBA's IDRS AND SUPPORT
RATING
PCBA's IDRs and Support Rating are underpinned by potential
support from its
parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable).
PCBA's support-driven
ratings take into account its majority ownership, common
branding, close
integration with the parent and a track record of timely capital
and liquidity
support to group banks from PCH. PCH's ratings are based on
Fitch's view of the
support it could expect to receive from its core international
financial
institution (IFI) shareholders when needed. However, the extent
to which support
from PCH can be factored into PCBA's ratings is constrained by
Fitch's
assessment of Albanian country risks.
The revision of the Outlook on PCBA's IDRs to Stable from
Negative reflects
Fitch's revised assessment of country risks in Albania. This is
based on
improved prospects for fiscal consolidation and structural
reform given the
current government's policy priorities, the granting of EU
candidate status to
Albania and the country's IMF programme. It also considers the
improving, albeit
still low, domestic growth outlook.
PCBA's IDRs and Support Rating remain sensitive to changes to
Fitch's view of
country risks in Albania. A weakening in Fitch's view of the
parental support
available to PCBA could also result in a downgrade of the bank's
ratings,
although this is not expected by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PCBA's VR
PCBA's VR reflects the still challenging operating environment,
which leave the
bank's performance, asset quality and potentially capitalisation
vulnerable to
local market shocks, and its modest franchise (around 3% share
of sector assets
at end-June 2014). It also considers a high level of foreign
currency lending
(typical for the sector), mostly to unhedged borrowers, which
exposes the bank
to additional credit risks in the event of a potential sharp
depreciation of the
local currency (not currently Fitch's base case expectation).
However, these factors are balanced by generally satisfactory
asset quality that
outperforms the sector average, reasonable capitalisation and
the bank's
centralised risk management and control framework that benefits
from PCH group
influence. Liquidity is also comfortable and refinancing risk
limited.
Furthermore, it takes into account Fitch's expectation that the
bank's asset
quality should start to stabilise at more acceptable levels
following the
clean-up of its loan book to medium-sized borrowers and a
tightening of
underwriting standards.
PCBA's VR could be downgraded in the event of a material
worsening of the
operating environment or a sharp deterioration in asset quality
that puts
pressure on profitability and capitalisation. Upside potential
is currently
limited given Albanian country risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BKT's IDRs AND VR
BKT'S IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone profile, as
captured in its 'b'
VR. The revision of the Outlook on BKT's Long-term IDRs reflects
the reduced
risk of a deterioration in Albania's sovereign credit profile
and operating
environment, which could have weighed on BKT's financial
metrics.
BKT's VR reflects the still challenging operating environments
in Albania and
Kosovo (the latter accounting for 18% of the end-9M14 loan
book), the bank's
opportunistic strategy and fairly aggressive risk appetite, and
significant
related party operations. However, the VR also considers the
bank's generally
satisfactory financial metrics, the breadth of its franchise in
the Albanian
market (BKT is ranked first by total assets and deposits among
Albanian banks)
and limited non-deposit funding.
BKT's exposure to related parties was a significant USD50m,
equal to 21% of
Fitch core capital (FCC), at end-9M14, consisting largely of
off-balance sheet
items (swap transactions) with Aktifbank (BKT's sister bank in
Turkey). In
addition, BKT occasionally invests in securities issued by
companies indirectly
linked to its shareholder, the Turkish Calik group (these
exposures were reduced
to 7% of BKT's FCC at end-3Q14). At end-9M14 BKT also held
asset-backed
securities (equal to 34% of FCC) originated by Aktifbank,
although Fitch
understands that BKT is gradually decreasing its participation
in this
programme.
Fitch regards BKT's capitalisation (end-9M14: FCC ratio of
18.8%, regulatory
capital adequacy of 17.3%) as only moderate given related party
exposures, loan
book concentrations, the 0% risk-weighting applied to Albanian
government bonds
(around 26% of assets) and fairly significant unreserved NPLs.
The bank's
regulatory capital ratios will also fall slightly due to the
implementation of
Basel II rules in Albania in 2015.
A high level of foreign currency lending (end-9M14: 46% of gross
loans) is a
source of risk, although the historical stability of the
LEK/euro exchange rate
has largely mitigated this so far. In addition, a large portion
of the bank's
lending is medium to long term and many of the largest exposures
are structured
with bullet repayment structures with interest payable only
semi-annually or
annually in some cases. Consequently, the bank is exposed to
seasoning risks.
BKT's reported NPL ratio (loans included in the substandard,
doubtful and loss
loan categories as defined by Bank of Albania) was a high 12.6%
at end-3Q14
(albeit significantly below the 25% ratio for the sector). IFRS
loan loss
reserves coverage of NPLs is also low, reflecting reliance on
often illiquid
collateral. However, regulatory reserves are higher and these
are used to
calculate regulatory capital adequacy; at end-9M14 regulatory
NPLs net of
specific NPL reserves were equal to an acceptable 20% of FCC.
BKT's securities portfolio was a substantial 43% of assets at
end-3Q14, or 5x
FCC. The portfolio comprises primarily Albanian government
securities (end-9M14:
64% of the securities book), which form an important part of
BKT's liquidity
buffer as they can be repoed with the Bank of Albania. However,
BKT also invests
opportunistically in the bonds of a broad range of emerging
European issuers,
mainly from Russia and Turkey, and is active in participating in
syndicated
loans to banks in the region (loans and advances to banks
comprised 5% of assets
at end-9M14 and interbank placements a further 10%). Fitch views
the credit risk
of these exposures as mostly moderate relative to the risks
faced by BKT on its
home markets. However, the securities positions are a source of
market risk.
Overall liquidity ratios are comfortable, supported by a stable
deposit base
(86% of total funding at end-3Q14, mainly retail). The
loans/assets ratio was a
low 30% at end-9M14, and the less liquid portion of the balance
sheet (including
some loans to banks) amounted to around half of total assets.
However, foreign
currency liquidity could come under pressure in a stress
scenario given that
approximately half of BKT's deposits are euro-denominated.
BKT's operating profitability has been consistently good,
supported by low loan
impairment charges. In addition, ROE has historically been
strong, also in
comparison to peers; it remained good in 9M14 (17.9%) despite
declining.
A deterioration in the operating environment and the sovereign
credit profile
could result in a downgrade of BKT. A marked deterioration in
asset quality or
higher risks stemming from related-party transactions or
increased risk appetite
could also trigger a downgrade. Upside potential for the
ratings is limited,
given Albanian country risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BKT's SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BKT's '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that support from
BKT's owner and
from the Albanian state, although possible, cannot be relied
upon. The Support
Rating Floor of 'No Floor' mainly reflects the sovereign's
limited sovereign
financial flexibility and potential constraints on its ability
to provide
foreign currency support to banks in case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
BKT
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B',
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
PCBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
