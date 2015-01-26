(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG) and its main subsidiary,
First Niagara Bank
at 'BBB-/F3'. In addition Fitch has assigned the holding company
a Negative
Rating Outlook from its previous Rating Watch Negative. For
First Niagara Bank,
the Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. . Please
see the list of
ratings at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc's (FNFG) rating affirmation
reflects the
bank's consistent performance, proven stable asset quality, and
continued
capital build. The removal from Negative Watch reflects Fitch's
view that FNFG's
holding company has adequate liquidity, as Fitch calculates that
is has 2x
holding company obligations coverage, excluding dividends from
the bank. At
Sept. 30, 2014, FNFG's parent company had $382 million in cash
to service
roughly $93 million of interest and operating expenses and $112
million of
annual common dividends.FNFG coverage would increase to 4x
excluding the
shareholder common dividend. Fitch considers the level of
holding company
liquidity to be ample enough to allow FNFG to improve its
overall financial
profile. Incorporated in Fitch's affirmation is the assumption
that FNFG will
continue to receive regulatory approval to upstream bank
dividends to the
holding company and also maintain 2x coverage on a
rolling-quarter basis.
In Fitch's view, the company's core operating performance
continues to be
satisfactory and in-line with rating expectations. FNFG's
announced fourth
quarter 2014 (4Q'14) net income of $77.6 million compared to
$77.7 million the
same period a year ago. Excluding the one-time reversal related
to deposit
account remediation and restructuring charges, core earnings
were roughly $$69.2
million. Total revenue, net interest income (NIM) and
non-interest income, was
down compared to a year ago mainly due to the decline in income
accretion from
prepayments of certain CLOs as well as compression on loan
yields. The NIM
declined to 3.11%. In Fitch's view, earnings may be pressured by
the difficult
economic and low interest rate environment in 2015, similar to
peers.
Asset quality continues to be solid and supports current
ratings. The company
has historically delivered solid asset quality performance
through various
credit cycles and currently FNFG's net chargeoffs (NCOs) and
nonperforming
assets (NPAs; which includes troubled debt restructuring and
acquired loans)
stood at 0.23% and 1.4% for 3Q'14, which compares favorably to
peers. Although,
Fitch believes NCOs will increase from historical performance
given commercial
loan growth, it is expected to remain manageable.
Fitch also recognizes that the company continues to build
capital, albeit
gradually. Notably, the company's capital ratios improved
compared to 2013.
FNFG's Tier 1 Common, TCE and Tier 1 RBC totaled 8.21%, 6.30%
and 9.81%,
respectively, for 4Q'14. Nonetheless, FNFG's capital position is
much lower than
similarly-rated peers and most of Fitch's U.S. rated financial
institutions from
a tangible common equity (TCE) position and a regulatory capital
standpoint. By
way of comparison, Fitch's Mid-tier Regional peer group had
average Fitch Core
Capital/RWA (which is comparable to Tier 1 Common) of 10.71%
versus FNFG's of
8.06% as of Sept. 30, 2014.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's lower than peer
capital position
which has remained the case for longer than Fitch had expected
and, in Fitch's
view, provides little support should challenges arise.
Additionally, Fitch
believes FNFG's risk profile has grown and is greater than other
Mid-tier
Regional peers. As previously noted, FNFG's loan growth,
particularly C&I,
exceeded the Mid-tier Regional group average over the last few
years by a wide
margin. Further, the company has also entered relatively new
business lines such
as indirect auto, leveraged lending, and asset-based lending at
a time when
competition for loans is fierce. Despite continued stable core
operating
performance, Fitch believes the company may face some challenges
at a time when
financial flexibility is pressured.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Incorporated in today's rating action is the view that the
company will continue
to accrete capital while maintaining appropriate provisioning.
Additionally,
FNFG's ratings are sensitive to maintenance of holding company
debt service
coverage of at least 2x coverage on a rolling basis. Further,
FNFG's ratings are
sensitive to Fitch's view of continued progress towards reducing
its outsized
CLO portfolio to be Volcker compliant, with minimal losses.
Should any or all of
the factors noted deviate from expectations, Fitch would review
the ratings for
a downgrade.
A revision to Stable Outlook would likely occur if FNFG is able
to build its
capital position to similarly-rated peer averages absent any
negative asset
quality trends and decline in profitability measures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should FNFG's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, be denied a
dividend from its bank subsidiary, or have debt service coverage
below 2x, there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and Viability
Rating (VR) further from the ratings of the operating companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNFG has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FNFG is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNFG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FNFG and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FNFG or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FNFG and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FNFG's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FNFG's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FNFG and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FNFG's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'B';
--Subordinated debt 'BB+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Niagara Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
