(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) On a stated basis, State Street
Corporation's (STT)
fourth quarter 2014 (4Q14) earnings performance was down
modestly relative to
both the sequential and year-ago quarters. STT's return on
average equity (ROE)
was 10.4% in 4Q14, down modestly from 10.6% in 3Q14), and down
from 10.9% in
4Q13.
On an operating basis, which excludes a few expenses related to
litigation and
restructuring, to name a few, the company's ROE was 11.6% in
4Q14, up from 11.4%
in the sequential quarter, and 10.3% in the year-ago quarter.
While this
indicates the core franchise is performing satisfactorily, costs
such as $50
million for litigation this quarter, and $42 million for
restructuring costs,
are significant, and continue to weigh on overall results.
STT's 4Q14 results were helped by improved market-based revenue
including higher
foreign exchange trading and securities finance revenue. On a
stated basis,
total trading revenue was up 5.4% from the sequential quarter
and 24.2% from the
year-ago quarter due to higher foreign exchange volatility over
the course of
the last quarter. In addition, securities finance revenue
expanded 7.1% from
the sequential quarter and 39.5% from the year-ago quarter. The
improvement in
these businesses was also evident in the results of competitors
as well.
STT's asset servicing and management fee revenue were both down
relative to the
sequential quarter, but up moderately relative to the year-ago
quarter on a
stated basis. The sequential comparisons were the result in
large part of a
stronger U.S. dollar, which impacted foreign currency
translation in STT's
results.
Nevertheless the company still had some good new business to
help offset the
currency translation impact noted above. Total assets under
custody and
administration now amount to $28.19 trillion, down 1% from the
sequential
quarter, and up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total assets
under management
now amount to $2.45 trillion, up 1.1% from the sequential
quarter and 4.4% from
the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, as expected, the company's net interest margin
(NIM) continued to
modestly grind down to 1.04% in 4Q14. Fitch would expect this
to continue until
short-term interest rates rise at some point in the future.
Expenses management continues to be an area of focus for STT's
management. Due
in large part to some of the non-core expenses noted above, STT
did not achieve
positive operating leverage relative to either the sequential or
year-ago
quarters. Fitch would also note that compensation expenses were
up as well as
processing fees, which had an impact on results.
Fitch continues to consider STT's capital position to be good,
particularly in
the context of its balance sheet composition. STT's
fully-phased in Basel III
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 11.6% under the advanced
approach, down
from 11.7% in the sequential quarter. Under the fully phased-in
standardized
approach, the company's Basel III CET1 ratio was 10% in 4Q14..
Fitch would note
that STT will be subject to the lower ratio of these two
approaches.
STT is also subject to the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio
(SLR), which on
a fully phased-in basis at the holding company is estimated to
be 5.2% at 4Q14,
above its 5% required minimum and estimated at the main banking
subsidiary to be
4.8% at 4Q14, below the 6% required minimum. Fitch would expect
STT to take
actions - such as working to reduce client deposit levels - such
that both
ratios are above required minimums when the rule eventually goes
into effect.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc
79 W Madison St.
Chicago, 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
