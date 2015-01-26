(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXIS
Capital) and its
operating subsidiaries on Rating Watch Positive following its
announced merger
with PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE). A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's affirmation follows the announcement that AXIS Capital
entered into a
definitive agreement to combine with PRE ('AA-' IFS). The
transaction is
structured as a 100% stock merger of equals with no new debt
issued, valuing the
combined entity at an $11 billion market capitalization. The
transaction is
expected to close in the second half of 2015, subject to
regulatory and
shareholder approval of both companies. Assuming no material
changes to the
credit of AXIS Capital, Fitch may not take any rating action
prior to closing.
In the near term, Fitch recognizes that the most significant
risks of the
transaction are the possible complications arising during the
process of
integrating the operations and risk management practices of the
two companies.
Nevertheless, execution and integration risk should be somewhat
reduced given
the similar reinsurance lines of business written by PRE and
AXIS Capital and
cooperative nature of the deal, with key AXIS Capital senior
management and
underwriters expected to be retained.
Another concern with the transaction is the softening market for
reinsurers,
characterized by falling prices and, less visibly, weakening
terms and
conditions. Favorably, increased scale in reinsurance from the
merger could
potentially prove beneficial in the current competitive market
environment where
stronger, more established reinsurers are maintaining capacity
at the expense of
smaller, weaker players. Companies with greater reinsurance
scale and better
market access will face less pressure to retain unprofitable
accounts in a
period of competitive market conditions.
In the near term, Fitch views the transaction as positive for
AXIS Capital given
the one-notch higher credit quality profile of PRE. Over a
longer term horizon,
successful execution of this combination could provide positive
credit benefits
relating to diversification of earnings and business profile,
leveraging the
benefits of a larger organization. Also, potential expense
savings could
improve the overall profitability of the combined organization.
The merger with PRE will expand the company into a meaningfully
larger global
specialty (re)insurer, with greater size and scale. Fitch
estimates pro forma
annual net premiums written (NPW) for the combined company will
be approximately
$9.7 billion based on trailing 12 month Sept. 30, 2014 figures
and pro forma
total shareholders' equity (S/E) increases to $12.8 billion.
Fitch expects the combined company to have moderate operating
and financial
leverage of approximately 0.8x (NPW to total S/E) and 15%,
respectively, with
strong fixed-charge coverage of 8x-9x. AXIS had similarly
favorable ratios for
the same period, with annualized NPW to total S/E of 0.7x, a
financial leverage
ratio of 20.2% (approximately 15% following December 2014 debt
maturity) and
fixed-charge coverage of 6.7x (approximately 8x run-rate).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Successful completion of the merger with PRE within stated
terms would result
in an upgrade to 'AA-'.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable
Outlook:
--If the merger did not take place it is expected that AXIS
would remain rated
'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Finance PLC
--$250 million 2.65% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--$250 million 5.15% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A+'.
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013).
