(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed PartnerRe
Ltd.'s (PRE)
ratings on Rating Watch Negative, including its 'A+' IDR and the
'AA-' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner Reinsurance Company
Ltd., the
company's principal reinsurance operating subsidiary. A complete
list of rating
actions appears below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that PRE
and AXIS Capital
Holdings Limited (AXIS; 'A+' IFS) have entered into a definitive
agreement to
combine. The transaction is structured as a 100% stock merger
of equals with no
new debt issued. The closing is expected in the second half of
2015, subject to
regulatory approval and shareholder approval of both companies.
Following this announcement, Costas Miranthis has immediately
stepped down as
CEO of PRE and as a member of the PRE board of directors. AXIS
CEO Albert A.
Benchimol, who served as CFO of PRE from April 2000 to December
2010, will serve
as CEO of the combined company.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects an increased level of
near-term uncertainty
for PRE in connection with the agreement to merge with AXIS.
This includes the
immediate departure of Mr. Miranthis and the potential for other
key PRE
employees that are not expected to part of the combined company
to depart PRE
before the merger. As such, Fitch considers PRE to be in a more
vulnerable
competitive position currently, which could lead to a rating
downgrade,
particularly should the merger fail to be completed.
However, if the transaction closes as planned, Fitch would
likely affirm the
current ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook.
The transaction presents near-term credit negatives to the
combined entity given
execution and integration risk inherent to a merger. That said,
successful
execution of this combination could provide longer term positive
credit benefits
relating to diversification of earnings and business profile, as
well as
potential expense savings. In addition, a larger organization
will have better
access to new profitable business and be under less pressure to
retain business
with less attractive terms under competitive market conditions.
The merger with AXIS will expand PRE into a meaningfully larger
global specialty
(re)insurer, with greater size and scale. Pro forma annual net
premiums written
(NPW) for the combined company increases about 70% to
approximately $9.7 billion
(12 months trailing Sept. 30, 2014). Pro forma total
shareholders' equity (S/E)
increases 83% to near $13 billion.
Favorably, the merger with AXIS adds diversity into primary
insurance lines with
a pro forma combined NPW business mix of approximately 82%
reinsurance (70%
non-life and 12% life/health) and 18% insurance. As PRE
currently has very
limited business outside of reinsurance, this increased
diversity should help
the company to reduce its overall volatility.
Total pro forma reinsurance NPW increases almost 40% to $7.9
billion ($6.7
billion non-life and $1.2 billion life/health), diversified
across catastrophe,
property, liability and other specialty lines. This increased
scale in
reinsurance could potentially prove beneficial in the current
competitive market
environment where stronger, more established reinsurers are
maintaining capacity
at the expense of smaller, weaker players.
Fitch believes that the most significant risks of the
transaction are the
possible complications arising during the process of integrating
the operations
and risk management practices of the two companies. This is
particularly the
case given AXIS's relatively large size, addition of primary
insurance lines in
which PRE has limited expertise and PRE's somewhat mixed recent
acquisition
experience.
Nevertheless, execution and integration risk should be somewhat
reduced given
the similar reinsurance lines of business written by PRE and
AXIS and
cooperative nature of the deal. Fitch expects key senior
management and
underwriters to be retained.
Fitch expects the combined company to have moderate operating
and financial
leverage ratios of approximately 0.8x (NPW to total S/E) and
15%, respectively,
with strong fixed-charge coverage of 8x-9x. These favorable
ratios are in line
with PRE's current levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could downgrade the ratings should the merger fail to be
completed or
should PRE experience a significant loss of business, a
departure of key
personnel or an increase in risk profile prior to the closing of
the merger with
AXIS.
Fitch would expect to affirm the current ratings with a Stable
Rating Outlook if
the transaction closes as expected.
However, assuming no material changes to the credit of PRE,
Fitch may not take
any additional rating action prior to closing.
For additional rating sensitivities, see Fitch's rating action
commentary on PRE
dated Sept. 5, 2014.
Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non-cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at
'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at
'A'.
Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.