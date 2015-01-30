(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (KWB;
AA/Positive/F1+) NZD191m equivalent outstanding covered bonds at
'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on KWB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate-high risk)
and the highest
nominal asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (60.6%), as
KWB's Short-Term
IDR is above 'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to
Fitch's
breakeven asset percentage (AP) of 90.0%, supporting a 'AAA'
rating after giving
credit for recoveries, which is equal to the maximum AP under
the programme
documentation. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
is due to the
significant buffer against downgrade provided by the issuer's
IDR. Since bail-in
is not an explicit provision under New Zealand's Open Bank
Resolution framework,
in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the
likelihood that
the recourse against the cover pool would be enforced, and no
IDR uplift is
applicable.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.0%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.1%, is driven by an asset
disposal loss
component of 14.2% due to the stressed valuation of the entire
cover pool after
an assumed covered bond default, followed by the cover pool's
credit loss of
4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 7.4% due to the longer weighted average life of
the assets
versus the liabilities and excess spread available under the
programme.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%,
rather than
100%, in its 'AAA' scenario. This recovery expectation supports
a two-notch
uplift from the 'AA' rating which is equal to KWB's IDR. This
breakeven AP level
is not expected to be sufficient to maintain the current covered
bonds rating if
the 'AA' IDR is downgraded.
Maturity mismatches remain significant with the weighted average
residual life
of the assets at 11.2 years (previously 11.3) and the liability
at 6.0 years
(previously 7.0).
The 4.2% credit loss reflects the impact on the breakeven OC
from the weighted
average (WA) default rate of 10.1% and the WA recovery rate of
60.0% in a 'AAA'
scenario. The credit loss increased since last analysis in
January 2014, due to
the application of a minimum expected loss of 4% at 'AAA' used
in the analysis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 reflects Fitch's moderate-high risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is driven by the
agency's view
of the liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month
interest reserve
fund and 12 month extension period on soft bullet covered bonds.
In comparison,
Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets
in New Zealand to
be at least 12 months in a stressed market.
For programmes that have not publicly issued for more than two
years, Fitch may
adjust the cover pool-specific alternative management component
of the D-Cap,
notably to reflect the risk of overcollateralisation and asset
pool quality not
being maintained by the issuer. However, the agency has not
lowered the D-Cap
for this programme, as it believes it is unlikely the issuer
will provide less
support for this programme. Furthermore, the programme is
registered with the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which in Fitch's view will increase
the level of
oversight on the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of KWB's covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if KWB's
IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'A-'. The covered bonds'
rating could be
maintained even if the D-Cap was reduced to 0 (full
discontinuity), subject to a
satisfactory level of AP, given the issuer's current IDR of
'AA', which enables
the bonds to reach 'AAA' taking only recoveries into account.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Kiwibank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- New Zealand,
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
