(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 28 (Fitch) Proposals by Indonesia's
financial
services authority (OJK) to increase the amount of insurance
business placed
with domestic reinsurers could potentially add to challenges for
both the
domestic insurance and reinsurance sectors, says Fitch Ratings.
Risk exposures
for Indonesian reinsurers are likely to rise as insurance risks
are increasingly
retained domestically, and this could challenge the domestic
sector - given the
relatively low level of capitalisation.
The Indonesian reinsurance sector has gradually built up
capacity in recent
years, and there are plans to restructure the industry and
inject additional
capital. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be
sufficient to meet
the expected demand growth.
The OJK proposals stipulate that Indonesian insurers must
reinsure all of their
motor, health, surety, credit, life and cargo business with
domestic reinsurers.
For other insurance business lines, a minimum of 25% will have
to be allocated
to domestic reinsurers, with the minimum level rising over the
next few years.
Under existing regulations, Indonesian insurers are only
required to cede 10% of
their risk to domestic reinsurers. As a result, more than 70% of
reinsurance
premiums are currently ceded to the international market,
creating an insurance
trade deficit of IDR5trn (USD400m). The plan is likely to reduce
the outflow of
reinsurance business to international markets, and could create
additional
growth opportunities for local reinsurers.
Managing the additional business will add to challenges for the
local
reinsurance sector, especially as Indonesian firms have limited
sophistication
in reserving and catastrophe modeling - a particular concern in
a market with a
relatively high likelihood of natural disasters. Generally,
domestic reinsurers
and direct insurers have relied on their brokers to generate
technical models,
and they have also been partially shielded from major insured
catastrophe losses
due to the ceding of risks to international reinsurers with a
high underwriting
capacity.
As such, to maintain their existing risk profile, Indonesian
reinsurance firms
will have to improve their risk management and enhance their
technical modeling
capabilities to better manage increased risk accumulation.
Improving capacity
(capitalisation) will also be crucial, to ensure that the
domestic reinsurance
market will be capable of serving the higher demand from local
insurance
businesses. It has not yet been stated what options will be
available to
Indonesian insurance companies if they cannot find a domestic
reinsurer.
The government is moving forward on an earlier announced plan to
merge
state-owned reinsurers PT Reasuransi Internasional Indonesia
(Reindo) with PT
Asei Reasuransi Indonesia, to create Indonesia Re. The merger of
two other local
reinsurers, PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia and PT Nasional
Reasuransi Indonesia,
is also planned. This will boost domestic reinsurance capacity,
with plans to
inject an initial IDR1.5trn (USD120m) in capital for the new
company. However,
even with the capital boost, this is still less than reinsurance
peers in
Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. This initial capital would not
be likely to be
sufficient to keep pace with the expected growth of the
insurance industry
nationwide.
Contacts:
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
Insurance
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, 12940
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
