(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sino-Ocean Land
Treasure Finance II Limited's USD700m 4.45% senior unsecured
guaranteed notes
due 2020 and USD500m 5.95% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due
2027 a final
rating of 'BBB-'. The issuer is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Sino-Ocean Land
Holdings Limited (Sino-Ocean Land), a China-based real estate
developer.
The notes are rated at the same level as Sino-Ocean Land's
senior unsecured
rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 28 January 2015.
In rating Sino-Ocean Land, Fitch has applied the bottom-up
approach detailed in
its Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. Sino-Ocean
Land is rated two
notches higher than its standalone rating of 'BB' to reflect its
importance to
its major shareholder China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (China
Life; Insurance
Financial Strength rating of A+/Stable)
Sino-Ocean Land's standalone ratings are supported by its strong
focus and
leading position in targeted Tier 1 and 2 cities in China,
experienced
management team with proven track record and diversified funding
channels. The
ratings are constrained by its scale and diversification. In
addition,
Sino-Ocean Land's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, was
37.5% at end-2013, which was high compared with its peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Arm for China Life: Sino-Ocean Land is of high
strategic importance to
China Life, which has positioned Sino-Ocean Land as its sole
strategic real
estate investment platform in China. It increased its stake in
the developer
from 16.57% in 2009 to 29% at present and is committed to own no
less than 25%.
China Life also signed an agreement with Sino-Ocean Land to
cooperate to exploit
synergies in their insurance and real estate businesses.
Although China Life has
provided a written undertaking to support Sino-Ocean Land under
certain
circumstances, this undertaking is not legally binding, and
thus, is not a major
factor in Sino-Ocean Land's final rating.
Strong Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: Most of Sino-Ocean Land's
22.43m sqm of
land bank are located in Tier 1 and 2 cities - land in these
cities make up 73%
of the company's total land bank by GFA and 92% by value in
1H14. In addition,
the company has been the market leader in key cities, namely
Beijing and
Tianjin, Zhongshan and Dalian, in the past three years. These
cities together
accounted for 67% and 59% of contracted sales and 61% and 53% of
contracted GFA
in 2012 and 2013 respectively. As a result of its focus on these
cities, the
company's contracted sales rose around 15% in each of the past
four years.
Slow Churn; Moderate Margins: For the past four years,
Sino-Ocean Land was able
to maintain a moderate EBITDA margin of around 23%-27% given it
focused on mass
market products and had a slower churn rate. For the same
period, around 60%-74%
of Sino-Ocean Land's contracted sales were from smaller units of
70-150sqm and
total contracted sales to total debt was around 0.7x to 1x.
Fitch expects this
trend to continue for the next two to three years.
Higher Leverage Than Peers: Sino-Ocean Land's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, was decreasing - it dropped to 37.5% in
2013 and 46.5%
in 2012 from 54.5% in 2011 - but has increased to 44.7% at
end-June 2014. This
is still higher than its peers' leverage. However, given its
diversified funding
channels, Sino-Ocean Land maintained a lower funding cost, with
effective
interest rate of around 6.5%-7% in the past three years
Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2014, Sino-Ocean Land had
CNY11.8bn cash and
CNY4.9bn restricted cash. Fitch expects the group to maintain
sufficient
liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and
debt obligations
during 2014-2016 due to its diversified funding channels from
both onshore and
offshore capital markets, long-term relationships with onshore
and offshore
banks and flexible land acquisition strategy.
Limited Scale: Sino-Ocean Land's rating is constrained by its
geographical
concentration in the four key cities namely Beijing, Tianjin,
Dalian and
Zhongshan, its limited contracted sales scale, lower ratio of
total contracted
sales to total debt (2013: 0.95x; end-June 2014: 0.57x) compared
with similarly
rated peers, and its limited recurring EBITDA interest coverage
(2013: 0.05x).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (2013: 20.0%; end-June 2014:
23.4%)
- substantial decrease in contracted sales
- net debt/adjusted inventory rising close to 50% (2013: 37.5%;
end-June 2014:
44.7%)
- contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.8x
- evidence of weakening linkage with China Life
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- evidence of strengthening linkage with China Life
- There is no immediate positive rating pressure on the
standalone rating given
the limited scale and diversification of the company
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
