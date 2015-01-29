(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch has today affirmed MMI International Ltd's (MMI) and its parent Precision Capital Private Limited's (PCPL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the Singapore-based company's senior secured debt class rating at 'BB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The change in the Outlook to Negative reflects our expectation that EBITDA growth will be slower than previously thought due to the modest recovery in the hard disk drive (HDD) market. Consequently, MMI might breach our FFO-adjusted leverage level of 4.0x or the FFO interest coverage level of 3.0x, which may lead to negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Flat FY15 Revenue: We expect MMI's revenue for the financial year ending 30 June 2015 (FY15) to remain flat at USD700m and EBITDA to decline to USD110m-115m (FY14: USD117m) because the loss of premium pricing will offset the modest recovery in HDD quarterly shipments. Although MMI reported seasonally stronger revenue in 1QFY15 of USD185m (+7.2% yoy), adjusted EBITDA was flat at USD30m, which we believe indicates the onset of a slow earnings recovery. Seagate Dependence: MMI faces high customer concentration risk due to its heavy reliance on Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (BBB-/Stable), which contributed 80% of its revenue in 1QFY15. However, we believe the high interdependence between MMI and Seagate, with MMI being Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD components, mitigates this risk. MMI's ratings factor in moderate-to-high barriers to entry into the HDD component manufacturing industry. Stable HDD Competition: We continue to expect the consolidated HDD industry structure and a tightly managed supply chain to drive demand-supply equilibrium and better pricing stability, with Seagate and Western Digital controlling about 85% of the global HDD market. An imminent HDD suppliers' consolidation could reduce competition and drive market share gains for MMI as smaller financially distressed suppliers seek M&A. Risk From SSDs: Solid state drives (SSDs) represent a significant long-term threat to MMI's business if they become the standard medium for data storage. However, in the medium term, we expect that HDD sales volumes to be protected by the growth in the overall data storage market and a continuing substantial per-gigabyte price differential between SSDs and HDDs. Acquisition Risk: We believe MMI may have opportunities for acquisitions as the component suppliers' market consolidates; in 2011 it acquired three small component makers. However, we do not expect large debt-funded acquisitions in light of its net debt/EBITDA target of below 3.0x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted leverage of above 4.0x (FY14: 3.8x) on a sustained basis - FFO interest coverage below 3.0x (FY14: 2.6x) on a sustained basis - Demand for HDDs falling below our expectations due to weaker global IT spending, a significant fall in cost per gigabyte differential between SSDs and HDDs, or if Seagate moves its production capacity towards SSDs Positive: The rating Outlook could return to Stable, if EBITDA expansion is better than expected resulting in: - FFO-adjusted leverage of below 4.0x on a sustained basis - FFO interest coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS MMI International Limited Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Senior secured debt class rating affirmed at 'BB-' 8% senior secured USD300m notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BB-' USD180m secured bank loan affirmed at 'BB-' Precision Capital Private Limited Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.