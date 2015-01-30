(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
the impact of new global regulations on the insurance sector on
Wednesday 4
February 2015, at 15:00GMT/16:00CET/10:00EST.
This follows the publication of Fitch's report "New
International Regulations No
Threat to Ratings", which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Graham Coutts, Associate Director, and Harish Gohil, Managing
Director, from
Fitch's Insurance team will speak on the call. They will discuss
the impact of
new international regulations on global systemically important
insurers (G-SIIs)
and internationally active insurance groups (IAIGs).
There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in
advance to
david.turner@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 4 February 2015
Time: 15:00GMT/16:00CET/10:00EST
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
F1E909B1D24C8
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
David Turner (Business Relationship Management)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1442
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Graham Coutts (Analytical)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Harish Gohil (Analytical)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.