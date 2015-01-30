(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish Region of Malopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Malopolska's solid operating and budgetary performance, supported by prudent strategic and financial management. The ratings reflect also moderate debt, healthy debt ratios and satisfactory liquidity. The ratings also consider indirect risk from the healthcare sector, which the region may have to support financially in the medium term. Fitch forecasts Malopolska's operating results to remain solid in 2015-2016, with an average operating balance of PLN100m or 12% of operating revenue. According to preliminary results in 2014 Malopolska posted an operating balance of PLN131m or 15.5% of operating revenue, covering debt service 8x. We expect the region's strong operating results to be supported by its policy of aligning operating expenditure growth with that of operating revenue. At end-2014 Malopolska's direct debt was PLN487m or a moderate 54% of current revenue. Fitch expects this trend to continue in the medium term, not exceeding 60% of current revenue. Debt service and debt coverage ratios should remain healthy. We project that for 2015-2016 the region's operating balance will cover annual debt obligations by 2x and the debt-to-current balance ratio at five years. Debt repayment profile is smooth and extends until 2026. We view as prudent the region's policy to incur long-term debt with smooth debt repayments. At end-2014 over 75% of direct debt were loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB). These loans are on favorable terms with grace periods of five and six years, respectively, and final maturity in 2025-2026. However, they expose the region to foreign currency and interest rate risks as they are euro-denominated and floating-rate. Nevertheless, the region's forecasts for its debt service needs are conservative in its long-term projections, such as by budgeting for higher interest payments than the actual amounts, allowing it sufficient flexibility to cope with unexpected adverse changes in market conditions. We also take a positive view of its sensible strategic management, with a focus on economic development through upgrading infrastructure and creating a business-friendly environment for business. Fitch expects the region's liquidity to remain satisfactory in the medium term. Monthly cash and deposits averaged PLN57m in 2014. The region does not use any short-term liquidity facilities. The Polish regions, including Malopolska, are flexible in their operating spending. This is reflected in the much lower share of fixed operating costs, including staff costs (28% on average in 2013-2014), in the regional budget. This high spending flexibility counteracts Malopolska's limited revenue-raising flexibility as income tax rates are decided by the State and averaged 45% of operating revenue in 2014. Due to underfunded contracts with the National Health Fund, regional healthcare entities may require financial support from Malopolska in the medium term. However, this should not put significant pressure on the budget as the sector's finances are in better shape than many other Polish regions. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by the region's solid operating performance, coupled with declining pressure on debt-funded capex and low indirect risk, could trigger positive rating action. 